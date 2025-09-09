EXCLUSIVE: Mystery Behind Donald Trump 'Dead' and 'Fake' Claims — How Prez is Being Accused of 'Doing a Putin' by 'Using AI and Body Doubles to Cover up Deadly Illnesses'
Donald Trump is once again at the center of fevered online speculation – with conspiracy theorists now claiming the 79-year-old president "is dead, digitally resurrected, or propped up by body doubles," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The extraordinary rumors erupted after Trump appeared at a White House press briefing on 2 September, where he announced the US Space Command would relocate to Alabama, overturning a decision made under Joe Biden.
Trump's Briefing Sparks Wild AI & Death Rumors
Though he arrived 45 minutes late, he went ahead with the Oval Office event, speaking for a brief period before ceding the microphone to aides.
His appearance, however, became the latest fuel for conspiracists who insist his movements, gestures and even his clothing bore signs of artificial manipulation.
"Donald Trump literally died a few days ago – why are we pretending he's still alive with these AI pictures?" one user claimed on X.
Another added: "Imagine they're just using an AI generated Donald Trump for the rest of his term."
A third said: "A winded and nasally Trump makes it through his DoD announcement, and quickly hands off the mic to others. Notable droop on one side. Lots of pauses for deep breaths."
Conspiracists Claim Trump Is Digitally Altered
Online commentators have also zeroed in on oddities in Trump's recent appearances.
One image from the Oval Office showed what appeared to be a bald patch near his crown, prompting claims of sloppy digital editing of "faked" images of the Republican.
Others pointed to his navy suit, which bunched unusually at the shoulder, as evidence of a flawed AI rendering.
"Strange. Fabric doesn't normally fall like that across an arm," one online conspiracy theorist said.
The debate over the state of Trump's health deepened when footage circulated of him at a recent golf match.
Conspiracists argued the video looked altered, with one insisting: "I enhanced the image. And seriously, can an expert explain what the hell is happening to his forehead right above his nose and right brow?"
Conspiracists Link Trump To Putin-Style Doubles
Theories have also spread around a dark bruise spotted on Trump's right hand in recent weeks.
Make-up artists told us they believed heavy foundation had been used to cover the discoloration.
To the believers of a "death-and-double plot," the cover-up itself suggested serious illness.
"It looks like the kind of cover I've seen on cancer patients," said one self-styled online investigator – adding: "The establishment is hiding something big."
Comparisons have inevitably been drawn between Trump and Vladimir Putin over the theories.
The 71-year-old Russian despot has long been accused of using body doubles and AI-manipulated footage to disguise absences caused by rumored illnesses, including Parkinson's and cancer.
"Trump is doing a Putin," claimed one conspiracy account with more than 100,000 followers.
They added: "They're rolling out doubles, maybe AI projections, because he's too sick to appear."
Officials Call Cover-Up Claims Baseless Despite Online Frenzy
The White House has dismissed the claims as baseless.
Asked directly about online posts declaring him dead, Trump told reporters he had "not heard about it" before adding he was aware "people were asking how I was and where I was."
He went on: "The media has no credibility."
His Oval Office appearances continue amid the wild rumors, and his aides say his golf rounds are proof of his stamina.
But for conspiracy theorists, every public moment is another opportunity to pore over pixels, posture and bruises in the hope of exposing what they believe is the greatest cover-up in American politics.