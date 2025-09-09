EXCLUSIVE: Mystery Behind Donald Trump 'Dead' and 'Fake' Claims — How Prez is Being Accused of 'Doing a Putin' by 'Using AI and Body Doubles to Cover up Deadly Illnesses'

The extraordinary rumors erupted after Trump appeared at a White House press briefing on 2 September, where he announced the US Space Command would relocate to Alabama, overturning a decision made under Joe Biden .

Donald Trump is once again at the center of fevered online speculation – with conspiracy theorists now claiming the 79-year-old president "is dead, digitally resurrected, or propped up by body doubles," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Though he arrived 45 minutes late, he went ahead with the Oval Office event, speaking for a brief period before ceding the microphone to aides.

His appearance, however, became the latest fuel for conspiracists who insist his movements, gestures and even his clothing bore signs of artificial manipulation.

"Donald Trump literally died a few days ago – why are we pretending he's still alive with these AI pictures?" one user claimed on X.

Another added: "Imagine they're just using an AI generated Donald Trump for the rest of his term."

A third said: "A winded and nasally Trump makes it through his DoD announcement, and quickly hands off the mic to others. Notable droop on one side. Lots of pauses for deep breaths."