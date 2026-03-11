'People Feel Betrayed': Joe Rogan Turns on Trump Over Iran War — Despite Famously Endorsing Prez During Election

On his Tuesday, March 10, episode, Rogan was joined by journalist Michael Schellenberger, as the pair touched on America's attack on Iran.

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"

The 58-year-old continued: "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."

"It just doesn’t make any sense to me," the former Fear Factor host added, "unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests... like particularly Israel's interests... Clearly, Israel wanted this."