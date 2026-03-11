'People Feel Betrayed': Joe Rogan Turns on Trump Over Iran War — Despite Famously Endorsing Prez During Election
March 11 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan appears to be slowly turning his back on Donald Trump, as he's now claiming the war in Iran has his loyal voters feeling "betrayed," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The popular podcaster has made it clear he is not in the president's corner when it comes to the situation in Iran, especially after endorsing Trump, who "ran on no more wars."
'A Lot of People Feel Betrayed'
On his Tuesday, March 10, episode, Rogan was joined by journalist Michael Schellenberger, as the pair touched on America's attack on Iran.
"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"
The 58-year-old continued: "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."
"It just doesn’t make any sense to me," the former Fear Factor host added, "unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests... like particularly Israel's interests... Clearly, Israel wanted this."
Joe Rogan Regrets Endorsement of Donald Trump?
Rogan doesn't seem to be as chummy with Trump as he was in 2024, when the 79-year-old appeared on the podcast, and later told voters he was on the "pro-peace ticket.
Rogan endorsed Trump the day before the election and even attended his inauguration in January 2025.
Last month, the UFC commentator picked apart the Trump administration's fumbles, including their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, as well as the president's updates on Iran.
"It's overwhelming me," Rogan admitted on his show. "Sometimes at nighttime, I can't wind down. There's too much news. It's too much f---ing madness.
He added at the time: "We're about to go to war with Iran. How far does it go? What’s happening?"
Despite Rogan not being able to wrap his head around Trump's decisions, he wasn't receiving much pity on social media, as one person mocked, "Poor MAGA. Americans feel bad for you as you come to your senses. Anyone who has watched the Trump Family insanity since the early 1980’s knew this chaos was coming."
Another noted: "It's incredibly unfortunate that so many chose to ignore Trump's incredibly well-documented personal history... before voting for him."
Trump has boasted over the attack on Iran, giving himself credit for taking out Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei before he took him down, seemingly referring to an intelligence investigation into what was believed to be a plot to assassinate the president in 2024.
'I Got Him Before He Got Me'
"I got him before he got me. They tried twice. Well, I got him first." Khamenei was reported dead on February 28, as his son, Mojtaba, was named Iran's new Supreme Leader on March 8.
In 2024, the then U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland, revealed a plot that involved taking down Trump: "The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump."
"We will not stand for the Iranian regime’s attempts to endanger the American people and America’s national security," Garland stated at the time.
However, if the ploy was not thwarted, Trump revealed he had specific orders for his loyalists to do.
"... If they did that, they would be obliterated," Trump claimed in February 2025. "That would be the end. I've left instructions."