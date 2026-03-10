As the oldest person to ever assume the presidency, Trump's health has been under increased scrutiny during his second term.

In September, a White House source reportedly admitted Trump preferred to hold events in the Oval Office or large meeting spaces so he "doesn't actually have to stand up for prolonged periods of time."

During an earlier Oval Office meeting with European leaders, Trump reportedly chose to sit behind the Resolute Desk in a bid to obscure his visibly swollen ankles from the cameras.

Trump was previously diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, of which swollen ankles are a common symptom. While he confessed to The Wall Street Journal he had worn compression socks for a while, he said he "didn’t like them" and stopped.

When The Daily Beast's writer Vic Verbalaitis reached out to The White House for comment on Trump's swollen ankles, they replied: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history. The only thing swollen is Vic Verbalaitis’ stupidity that will prevent him from working for a legitimate news outlet."