Donald Trump's 'Nasty Looking' Cankles Return Just Days After Prez Was Forced to Cover Nightmarish Neck Rash — As Health Concerns Ramp Up
March 10 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's cankle crisis is back as the president showed off his heavily swollen ankles outside the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.
In recent weeks, the 79-year-old has raised concerns about his appearance, but the POTUS has insisted he's in perfect health.
Chaos Over Cankles
Trump was photographed striding across the White House lawn Monday night after another weekend trip to Florida.
The president was dressed in a sharp blue suit and greeted reporters waiting for him as he stepped off Marine One with a big thumbs up. But all eyes were instead on his feet – or more specifically, what critics on X called his "massively swollen ankle."
"Yikes! That is a cankle!" one person exclaimed on X, as another agreed, "That is rather nasty looking and quite extreme."
A third person blasted: "Oh JEEZ that is really, really bad. Dude needs to be on a strong diuretic."
Meanwhile, a separate user mocked, "My goodness, his cankles are famous now. Look, the hands, the neck rash, the cankles, the infusion bruises, the slurred speech....He is the healthiest POTUS ever. BTW, his physician should have his license taken away for that statement."
Trump's Sitting Ovation
As the oldest person to ever assume the presidency, Trump's health has been under increased scrutiny during his second term.
In September, a White House source reportedly admitted Trump preferred to hold events in the Oval Office or large meeting spaces so he "doesn't actually have to stand up for prolonged periods of time."
During an earlier Oval Office meeting with European leaders, Trump reportedly chose to sit behind the Resolute Desk in a bid to obscure his visibly swollen ankles from the cameras.
Trump was previously diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, of which swollen ankles are a common symptom. While he confessed to The Wall Street Journal he had worn compression socks for a while, he said he "didn’t like them" and stopped.
When The Daily Beast's writer Vic Verbalaitis reached out to The White House for comment on Trump's swollen ankles, they replied: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history. The only thing swollen is Vic Verbalaitis’ stupidity that will prevent him from working for a legitimate news outlet."
Trump's Pain in the Neck
The ankle monitoring comes on the heels of concerns about the president's neck rash. Last week, a bright red spot, which appeared irritated, was seen on the president's skin, but the White House physician was quick to come up with an explanation.
"President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor," Dr. Sean Barbabella told Radar. "The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."
Later in the week, Trump was spotted seemingly wearing makeup to cover the rash.
Trump Feels Great
Trump's Press Secretary, Karoline Levitt, has been forced to repeatedly defend her boss and his health. She recently revealed a summary from the President's physician that claimed President Trump's "cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal."
She added Trump's abdominal imaging was "perfectly normal" as "all major organs" appeared “healthy and well perfused."
"Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns," Levitt elaborated at the time.
Trump has also pushed back on rumors his health is faltering, claiming he feels younger than his age.
"I feel like I did 50 years ago," Trump told Tom Llamas during an interview on NBC, adding that he feels "great, physically and mentally."