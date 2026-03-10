Liza Minnelli Calls Drug Addiction Her 'Final Gift' and 'Genetic Inheritance' From Judy Garland Nearly 60 Years After Late Mother's Death
March 10 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Liza Minnelli wrestled with addiction for decades – something she claimed was "triggered" by her late mother Judy Garland's own struggles with substance abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her tell-all memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli, 79, recalls taking Valium to deal with the stress and pain of her unimaginable loss after Garland died of a drug overdose in 1969.
'A Match Igniting a Fire'
The Cabaret star pens that the pills felt like a "match igniting a fire" in her.
"It was the first time I took any such drug," she adds. "I marveled at how quickly it took the edge off."
But Minnelli's self control failed when it came to keeping her usage to a healthy level, noting that "what began as a one-day blessing soon turned into a habit, then a full-blown case of addiction in the years ahead."
Reflecting on her frenzied battle with drug addiction, she describes it darkly as "a final gift" and "genetic inheritance" from her mother the late Wizard of Oz actress had been unable to "escape" herself.
Inside Liza Minnelli's Complicated Relationship With Judy Garland
Minnelli had it difficult from a young age. She writes that she was her mother's "caretaker – a nurse, doctor, pharmacologist, and psychiatrist rolled into one" by the time she was 13 years old.
Over the years, she was forced to deal with her mother's "violent mood swings" and harsh opinions of her. Amid the "stinging critiques" and feelings of "deep inadequacy," Minnelli also admits there were "moments of great love" in the book.
Competition Stirs Between Mother and Daughter
As Minnelli grew into a talented performer, she says her mom's "competitive force" wouldn't let her "take a back seat to anyone," even her own child.
"It didn’t matter that I was her daughter," she continues. "It took me several years … no, decades … before I understood that her competition with me was a compliment to the performer I was becoming."
In another excerpt of the memoir, the EGOT winner writes, "Behind the scenes, Mama was proud, confused, and scared. She was holding the torch in front of me but had no intention of passing it."
Liza Minnelli's Sobriety
Following years of ups and downs, including several stints in rehab, Minnelli has now been sober for around 11 years. In her memoir, she claims going to rehab in 2015 was a "wake up call," as she realized that her "nine lives were up."
"I finally understand. I've been waging a war my whole adult with what we now call SUD, substance abuse disorder," she notes. "It's a disease, a condition caused by physical and mental wiring that can trigger abuse of drugs and alcohol. I got it from Mama."
While there's always the chance of relapse, Minnelli is still standing strong.
"And if I fall down ... I'd go right back in and fight again," she pens. "Don't give up. There's fun. There's good out there."