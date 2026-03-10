Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli Calls Drug Addiction Her 'Final Gift' and 'Genetic Inheritance' From Judy Garland Nearly 60 Years After Late Mother's Death

Liza Minnelli had a complex relationship with her mother, Judy Garland.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli had a complex relationship with her mother, Judy Garland.

March 10 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Liza Minnelli wrestled with addiction for decades – something she claimed was "triggered" by her late mother Judy Garland's own struggles with substance abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her tell-all memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli, 79, recalls taking Valium to deal with the stress and pain of her unimaginable loss after Garland died of a drug overdose in 1969.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Match Igniting a Fire'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Liza Minnelli started taking Valium after her mother's death.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli started taking Valium after her mother's death.

The Cabaret star pens that the pills felt like a "match igniting a fire" in her.

"It was the first time I took any such drug," she adds. "I marveled at how quickly it took the edge off."

But Minnelli's self control failed when it came to keeping her usage to a healthy level, noting that "what began as a one-day blessing soon turned into a habit, then a full-blown case of addiction in the years ahead."

Reflecting on her frenzied battle with drug addiction, she describes it darkly as "a final gift" and "genetic inheritance" from her mother the late Wizard of Oz actress had been unable to "escape" herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Liza Minnelli's Complicated Relationship With Judy Garland

Liza Minnelli helped care for her mother from 13 years old.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli helped care for her mother from 13 years old.

Minnelli had it difficult from a young age. She writes that she was her mother's "caretaker – a nurse, doctor, pharmacologist, and psychiatrist rolled into one" by the time she was 13 years old.

Over the years, she was forced to deal with her mother's "violent mood swings" and harsh opinions of her. Amid the "stinging critiques" and feelings of "deep inadequacy," Minnelli also admits there were "moments of great love" in the book.

Article continues below advertisement

Competition Stirs Between Mother and Daughter

Liza Minnelli recalls her mother's 'competitive force' in her memoir.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli recalls her mother's 'competitive force' in her memoir.

As Minnelli grew into a talented performer, she says her mom's "competitive force" wouldn't let her "take a back seat to anyone," even her own child.

"It didn’t matter that I was her daughter," she continues. "It took me several years … no, decades … before I understood that her competition with me was a compliment to the performer I was becoming."

In another excerpt of the memoir, the EGOT winner writes, "Behind the scenes, Mama was proud, confused, and scared. She was holding the torch in front of me but had no intention of passing it."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna 'Going Godfather II' With Security After Shocking Home Shooting

Photo of Harry Styles

EXCLUSIVE: The Agonizing Heartbreak Behind Party Animal Harry Styles' Reinvention as a Vegan Running Fanatic

Liza Minnelli's Sobriety

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Liza Minnelli's stint in rehab in 2015 was a 'wake up call.'
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli's stint in rehab in 2015 was a 'wake up call.'

Following years of ups and downs, including several stints in rehab, Minnelli has now been sober for around 11 years. In her memoir, she claims going to rehab in 2015 was a "wake up call," as she realized that her "nine lives were up."

"I finally understand. I've been waging a war my whole adult with what we now call SUD, substance abuse disorder," she notes. "It's a disease, a condition caused by physical and mental wiring that can trigger abuse of drugs and alcohol. I got it from Mama."

While there's always the chance of relapse, Minnelli is still standing strong.

"And if I fall down ... I'd go right back in and fight again," she pens. "Don't give up. There's fun. There's good out there."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.