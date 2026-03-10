Liza Minnelli Calls Drug Addiction Her 'Final Gift' and 'Genetic Inheritance' From Judy Garland Nearly 60 Years After Late Mother's Death

The Cabaret star pens that the pills felt like a "match igniting a fire" in her.

"It was the first time I took any such drug," she adds. "I marveled at how quickly it took the edge off."

But Minnelli's self control failed when it came to keeping her usage to a healthy level, noting that "what began as a one-day blessing soon turned into a habit, then a full-blown case of addiction in the years ahead."

Reflecting on her frenzied battle with drug addiction, she describes it darkly as "a final gift" and "genetic inheritance" from her mother the late Wizard of Oz actress had been unable to "escape" herself.