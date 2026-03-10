EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna 'Going Godfather II' With Security After Shocking Home Shooting
March 10 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Rihanna is going "full Godfather II" with her security arrangements after her mansion was riddled with bullets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer, 38, was left terrified after her home in Beverly Hills was struck by 10 shots from an automatic rifle on Sunday, March 8, with a woman named Ivanna Ortiz, 35, arrested hours later by police on suspicion of firing an assault weapon at the property.
Rihanna has since fled L.A. with her family, and a source told us about how she is hiking up her security in the wake of the attack: "The aftermath was like those scenes from Godfather II when Michael Corleone's house is riddled with bullets, and he flies into a rage before moving his family away.
"After the shock died down, Rihanna started to get very angry. The bullets could have struck her family, and she is now reviewing their security arrangements from an ultra-secure location."
An insider added Rihanna has put all her professional schedule on hold amid the security review.
Rihanna shares the property that was targeted with her longtime rapper partner A$AP Rocky, 37, and their children RZA, three, Riot, two, and six-month-old Rocki.
Suspect Posted Threatening Messages Before Shooting
Her alleged home shooter, Ortiz, targeted the singer's mansion days after posting a threatening message directed at the performer on social media.
Days before the shooting, Ortiz posted an abuse-filled message directed at Rihanna on Facebook on 23 February. Sharing an image of herself wearing a leopard-print top, she is said to have written: "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."
In other social media posts, the mail said Ortiz declared she was "threw [sic] with Rihanna" and described the Umbrella hitmaker as a "turn hiding b****".
Police Say At Least Ten Shots Were Fired
It's alleged Ortiz fired the shots from a white Tesla before fleeing the scene. The LAPD's Robbery–Homicide Division is investigating the incident, police confirmed, with Ortiz now facing an attempted murder charge.
Radio dispatch recordings of the incident, heard by the Los Angeles Times, said at least 10 shots were fired from the vehicle before the driver left the scene. As officers began searching for the car, a description was circulated over police radio describing the suspect as having her hair in braids and wearing a cream-colored blouse.
Ortiz is pictured on social media wearing her hair in braids. A police helicopter later located a Tesla in a parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where Ortiz was arrested.
Suspect Has History Of Arrests
Ortiz has previous arrests in Florida for domestic violence, careless driving, and violating pretrial release conditions. In December last year, she is said to have filed an appeal seeking to overturn a decision in her home state that granted custody of her child to her former partner.
Ortiz has also promoted a "Praying Woman's Journal" on YouTube, where she reads from the Bible daily and coaches others through prayer. She has also posted images of herself posing with pageant trophies and has said she won Miss Teen Illinois Latina Princess in 2006.
Rihanna purchased the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, which was targeted in 2021. It features an open-air courtyard and swimming pool and sits on a secluded cul-de-sac on a 21,958 sq ft lot originally built in the 1930s.
Other neighbors on the typically quiet street include Mariah Carey, who has leased a property nearby for several years, and Madonna.