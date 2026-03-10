EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna 'Going Godfather II' With Security After Shocking Home Shooting

Rihanna has since fled L.A. with her family, and a source told us about how she is hiking up her security in the wake of the attack: "The aftermath was like those scenes from Godfather II when Michael Corleone's house is riddled with bullets, and he flies into a rage before moving his family away.

"After the shock died down, Rihanna started to get very angry. The bullets could have struck her family, and she is now reviewing their security arrangements from an ultra-secure location."

An insider added Rihanna has put all her professional schedule on hold amid the security review.

Rihanna shares the property that was targeted with her longtime rapper partner A$AP Rocky, 37, and their children RZA, three, Riot, two, and six-month-old Rocki.