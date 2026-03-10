Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Rihanna
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna 'Going Godfather II' With Security After Shocking Home Shooting

Photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

Rihanna is said to be increasing her security following a shooting.

March 10 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rihanna is going "full Godfather II" with her security arrangements after her mansion was riddled with bullets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer, 38, was left terrified after her home in Beverly Hills was struck by 10 shots from an automatic rifle on Sunday, March 8, with a woman named Ivanna Ortiz, 35, arrested hours later by police on suspicion of firing an assault weapon at the property.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

The singer feared the bullets could have hit her children.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna has since fled L.A. with her family, and a source told us about how she is hiking up her security in the wake of the attack: "The aftermath was like those scenes from Godfather II when Michael Corleone's house is riddled with bullets, and he flies into a rage before moving his family away.

"After the shock died down, Rihanna started to get very angry. The bullets could have struck her family, and she is now reviewing their security arrangements from an ultra-secure location."

An insider added Rihanna has put all her professional schedule on hold amid the security review.

Rihanna shares the property that was targeted with her longtime rapper partner A$AP Rocky, 37, and their children RZA, three, Riot, two, and six-month-old Rocki.

Article continues below advertisement

Suspect Posted Threatening Messages Before Shooting

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of a police woman
Source: MEGA

Detectives from the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division have opened an investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Her alleged home shooter, Ortiz, targeted the singer's mansion days after posting a threatening message directed at the performer on social media.

Days before the shooting, Ortiz posted an abuse-filled message directed at Rihanna on Facebook on 23 February. Sharing an image of herself wearing a leopard-print top, she is said to have written: "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

In other social media posts, the mail said Ortiz declared she was "threw [sic] with Rihanna" and described the Umbrella hitmaker as a "turn hiding b****".

Article continues below advertisement

Police Say At Least Ten Shots Were Fired

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of police car
Source: MEGA

Police tracked the vehicle to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks.

Article continues below advertisement

It's alleged Ortiz fired the shots from a white Tesla before fleeing the scene. The LAPD's Robbery–Homicide Division is investigating the incident, police confirmed, with Ortiz now facing an attempted murder charge.

Radio dispatch recordings of the incident, heard by the Los Angeles Times, said at least 10 shots were fired from the vehicle before the driver left the scene. As officers began searching for the car, a description was circulated over police radio describing the suspect as having her hair in braids and wearing a cream-colored blouse.

Ortiz is pictured on social media wearing her hair in braids. A police helicopter later located a Tesla in a parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where Ortiz was arrested.

Article continues below advertisement

Suspect Has History Of Arrests

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Harry Styles

EXCLUSIVE: The Agonizing Heartbreak Behind Party Animal Harry Styles' Reinvention as a Vegan Running Fanatic

Photo of Timothée Chalamet

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Totally Bemused by and Doesn't Care About' Being Slammed Over His 'Harmless' Ballet and Opera Remark

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

Reports revealed the suspect posted threatening messages online beforehand.

Ortiz has previous arrests in Florida for domestic violence, careless driving, and violating pretrial release conditions. In December last year, she is said to have filed an appeal seeking to overturn a decision in her home state that granted custody of her child to her former partner.

Ortiz has also promoted a "Praying Woman's Journal" on YouTube, where she reads from the Bible daily and coaches others through prayer. She has also posted images of herself posing with pageant trophies and has said she won Miss Teen Illinois Latina Princess in 2006.

Rihanna purchased the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, which was targeted in 2021. It features an open-air courtyard and swimming pool and sits on a secluded cul-de-sac on a 21,958 sq ft lot originally built in the 1930s.

Other neighbors on the typically quiet street include Mariah Carey, who has leased a property nearby for several years, and Madonna.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.