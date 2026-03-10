EXCLUSIVE: The Agonizing Heartbreak Behind Party Animal Harry Styles' Reinvention as a Vegan Running Fanatic
March 10 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Harry Styles has quietly transformed his famously hedonistic lifestyle into one centered on marathon training, veganism, and solitude – a shift sources have told RadarOnline.com was profoundly shaped by the grief he still carries over the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.
Styles, 32, rose to global fame as part of One Direction after the group formed on The X Factor in 2010.
In the years since the band paused activities, Styles has built one of the most successful solo careers of any former member, amassing an estimated $300million fortune and headlining global tours.
His latest album, Kiss All The Time – Disco, Occasionally, arrived as he prepares for his Together, Together tour, set to begin in Amsterdam in May and including 12 nights at London's Wembley Stadium.
While promoting the record, Styles surprised fans by appearing on the cover of Runner's World magazine, presenting himself not as a party-loving pop star but as a dedicated long-distance runner who follows a largely vegan diet and avoids social media.
Harry Styles Opens Up About Liam Payne's Death
Speaking recently about the death of Payne, who died in October 2024 aged 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, Styles admitted he still struggles to discuss the loss.
The singer said, "Full transparency, even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit... It's so difficult to lose a friend."
Payne's death sent shockwaves through the music industry and brought the surviving One Direction members, Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, together publicly for the first time in eight years at the funeral.
Despite the reunion, tensions within the group have reportedly persisted, with the four men arriving and leaving the ceremony separately.
Liam Payne's Death 'Shook Him Deeply'
Sources close to Styles say the tragedy forced the singer to reassess his life and priorities, triggering the disciplined lifestyle he now publicly embraces.
One insider familiar with the singer's routine said the loss had changed him deeply.
They added, "Harry was absolutely heartbroken when Liam died. It wasn't just the loss of a bandmate; it was the loss of someone who had shared that incredibly intense chapter of his life from such a young age. It shook him deeply and made him pause in a way he hadn't really done before."
The source noted the tragedy prompted Styles to reflect on how he wanted to live going forward.
"It really made him take a long, honest look at himself and the lifestyle he had been leading for years," the insider explained. "After Liam's death, he became much more conscious of his well-being, both physically and mentally. Things like running, eating well, and taking time away from the noise of fame suddenly became much more important to him.
"Harry realized he couldn't keep moving at the same speed forever. Losing Liam made him recognize how fragile life can be, and that realization pushed him toward a much healthier and more intentional way of living."
'Something Really Changed in Harry'
Another music industry figure said the transformation was visible to those who work with Styles.
The insider added, "For years, Harry seemed energized by the whirlwind that comes with being a global pop star, the late nights, the parties, the nonstop travel, and the constant noise around him. That kind of chaotic rhythm used to feel normal for him."
The source explained Payne's passing marked a turning point in how Styles approached his life and career.
"After Liam died, something really changed in Harry," the insider said. "He became much more thoughtful about how he spends his time and what he allows into his life. There's a sense now that he wants to live with far more purpose instead of just being swept along by the pace of fame."
The source also said Styles has adopted habits that help him cope with grief while maintaining balance.
They continued: "Running, meditation, and being disciplined about his diet aren't just hobbies for Harry now; they've become part of how he clears his mind and works through the emotions he's carrying. Those routines give him space to process everything he's been through and keep himself grounded."
Styles has described running as a space where he can reflect and be alone with his thoughts. Speaking during a conversation with Japanese author and marathon runner Haruki Murakami, he explained the personal role the sport now plays in his life.
The entertainer said running allows him to "really be by myself" and described it as his "processing place."
The singer has already completed major races, including the Berlin Marathon and the Tokyo Marathon, finishing the latter in under three hours and placing 6,010th out of more than 26,000 runners. Those close to him say the discipline required for long-distance running has become central to his routine.
Styles has also stepped back from the social media presence that once surrounded his career, reportedly deleting apps from his phone in search of greater mental clarity. Friends say the shift reflects a broader desire for balance following years of intense public scrutiny.