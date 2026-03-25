Joseph Duggar's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim, Now 14, Details How He 'Groomed' Her During Family Vacation — Before Disgraced TV Star Confessed to 'Molesting' Girl

According to the arrest affidavit, the minor, who is 14-years-old now, detailed "several incidents of sexual abuse" she suffered at the hands of Joseph. The alleged victim told a detective with Arkansas's Tontitown Police Department that the more the television star interacted with her, the worse his behavior became.

She alleged that while together, Joseph would repeatedly ask her to "sit on his lap." He then reportedly progressed to asking her to sit next to him on a couch, while he "covered them with a blanket."

During that time, the 31-year-old would allegedly "touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."

She told investigators that these encounters happened multiple times, and "the defendant's hand grazed the victim's v-----" during each incident, leaving her feeling "uncomfortable and confused."