Joseph Duggar's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim, Now 14, Details How He 'Groomed' Her During Family Vacation — Before Disgraced TV Star Confessed to 'Molesting' Girl
March 25 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET
The teenage girl at the center of the Joseph Duggar arrest told officers the reality star "groomed her" for days before sexually molesting her when she was just nine years old, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 19 Kids and Counting star is accused of instigating a pattern of abuse while he and his wife, Kendra, were on a family vacation in Florida in 2020.
Allegations of Grooming
According to the arrest affidavit, the minor, who is 14-years-old now, detailed "several incidents of sexual abuse" she suffered at the hands of Joseph. The alleged victim told a detective with Arkansas's Tontitown Police Department that the more the television star interacted with her, the worse his behavior became.
She alleged that while together, Joseph would repeatedly ask her to "sit on his lap." He then reportedly progressed to asking her to sit next to him on a couch, while he "covered them with a blanket."
During that time, the 31-year-old would allegedly "touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."
She told investigators that these encounters happened multiple times, and "the defendant's hand grazed the victim's v-----" during each incident, leaving her feeling "uncomfortable and confused."
The Secret's Out
The victim went on to tell investigators that Joseph later apologized for his actions and the alleged molestation stopped after that.
His alleged actions remained a secret for years, until earlier this month, when Joseph admitted to inappropriate contact during a conversation with the girl’s father on March 17, according to police.
Authorities instructed the detective and the victim's father to call Joseph again while law enforcement listened in.
During that call, Joseph reportedly "admitted his actions," telling them "he touched the victim over her clothing," and acknowledged that "his intentions were not pure."
Joseph Duggar Is Being Kept in Isolation
Joseph is now being held at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas as he awaits extradition to Bay County, Florida. The reality star has reportedly been isolated from other inmates for his own safety, due to his former celebrity status and the nature of his accusations.
He is also being kept under constant watch, with guards also said to be checking on him hourly to make sure he doesn't try to hurt himself.
Video of his arrest shows him wearing the same clothing and displaying the same blank stare he had in his mugshot. He is also seen being searched, before he is handcuffed and seated.
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Kendra Duggar Faces Her Own Charges
Joseph's wife, Kendra, was later arrested on child endangerment charges and brought to the same jail in connection with a separate case. According to reports, officials discovered that the locks on the doors of their kids' bedrooms were on the outside.
Kendra, 27, was then charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment and faces a maximum of eight years in prison. Joseph also faces the same charges – in addition to the child molestation allegations.