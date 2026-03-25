EXCLUSIVE: NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere 'Manipulated' Followers' 'Sleep Needs' and 'Shamed' Them For Not Doing Tasks While Exhausted

In the new book, A Little Bit Culty: Navigating Cults, Control and Coercion , written by former NXIVM members, Sarah Edmondson and Anthony 'Nippy' Ames, Raniere's behavior is revealed, especially just how far he went to keep everyone in line.

The veil on NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere has been pulled back, revealing the disturbing tactics he used on his followers to control them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I personally wasn't asking Keith for permission to travel, but the higher ranks definitely influenced my sleep," Edmondson writes of her time in the cult. "KR (Rainiere) had a whole system for manipulating our 'sleep needs,' turning exhaustion into a weapon of control to break down our defenses and make us more susceptible to his influence."

According to Edmondson, she begged leadership of her need for "at least 8 hours of sleep a night to function properly, only to be told that this was just a limiting belief. This indoctrination caused me to push through exhaustion, limit my sleep, and even believe that I needed to toughen up."

She writes: "Over the years, I began to forgo my healthy self-care routines, including adequate hydration and rest, in order to prove my commitment and avoid being labeled as 'self-indulgent' or a 'princess' (classic gaslighting by the way)."

Edmondson also explained how, at the time, she hadn't realized the toll Rainiere was putting her body through after not getting proper sleep.