EXCLUSIVE: NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere 'Manipulated' Followers' 'Sleep Needs' and 'Shamed' Them For Not Doing Tasks While Exhausted
March 25 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
The veil on NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere has been pulled back, revealing the disturbing tactics he used on his followers to control them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the new book, A Little Bit Culty: Navigating Cults, Control and Coercion, written by former NXIVM members, Sarah Edmondson and Anthony 'Nippy' Ames, Raniere's behavior is revealed, especially just how far he went to keep everyone in line.
Keith Raniere's Disturbing Tactic to Control Followers Exposed
"I personally wasn't asking Keith for permission to travel, but the higher ranks definitely influenced my sleep," Edmondson writes of her time in the cult. "KR (Rainiere) had a whole system for manipulating our 'sleep needs,' turning exhaustion into a weapon of control to break down our defenses and make us more susceptible to his influence."
According to Edmondson, she begged leadership of her need for "at least 8 hours of sleep a night to function properly, only to be told that this was just a limiting belief. This indoctrination caused me to push through exhaustion, limit my sleep, and even believe that I needed to toughen up."
She writes: "Over the years, I began to forgo my healthy self-care routines, including adequate hydration and rest, in order to prove my commitment and avoid being labeled as 'self-indulgent' or a 'princess' (classic gaslighting by the way)."
Edmondson also explained how, at the time, she hadn't realized the toll Rainiere was putting her body through after not getting proper sleep.
Followers Were 'Verbally Pressured' to Complete Tasks While Exhausted
"I didn't realize that the constant sleep deprivation was eroding my intuition, judgment, and sense of autonomy," she writes. "KR had effectively weaponized my exhaustion, making me far more vulnerable to coercion, emotional isolation, and other manipulative tactics.:
Raniere, now 65, also held seminars which were "grueling, sometimes lasting over twelve hours a day for five to sixteen days in a row," Edmondson explained.
She notes: "Within DOS, women were given unreasonable tasks or arbitrary loyalty assignments that kept them awake for long periods, forcing them to prioritize the group’s needs and obey their master's every command."
According to Edmondson, if tasks were not completed by the tired followers, they were "verbally pressured or shamed into doing more, even when we were clearly exhausted. Over time, most of us felt guilty if we sought rest or a break."
Former Cult Member Details Job She Did For Leader
The former cult member adds, "The constant fear of punishment and pressure to remain insanely productive made it difficult to sleep soundly, even when we had the chance."
Despite constantly being tired, Edmondson was tasked with also recruiting new members to the now-defunct cult, as she recalls being a "loyal cheerleader for NXIVM. I never stopped filling seats for the trainings, constantly spreading the 'good word' of Keith Raniere."
"My job was to enroll seekers, and my personal recruitment strategy was to look for bright lights," she writes about her goal to recruit. Notable Smallville star Allison Mack was also a recruiter for the cult.
Edmondson writes: "NXIVM also trained us to keep a running list of friends and family, and to take a more soft-sell approach with them, waiting for the right moment that they might 'need' the curriculum."
'I Am So Sorry'
It all came crashing down for Rainere and his NXIVM cult on March 18, after he was arrested in Mexico and charged with everything from racketeering to sex trafficking, and wire fraud conspiracy.
One year later, Raniere was found guilty of all charges and was sentenced to 120 years behind bars.
In 2021, Mack pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy and was only sentenced to three years in prison for her cooperation with investigators.
"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm," she said at the time. "I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man."
As for Edmondson, she also felt guilty in her part in recruiting others, previously revealing, "That is hard to reconcile, and I have to keep going back to my own heart and knowing that I was trying to help.
"I know that I did help, but part of cleaning up the mess is continuing to help – helping people get into therapy, helping people to educate themselves, read the right books, know what happened to them, and get their lives back on track."