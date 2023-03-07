'The Punishment Fits The Crime:' Survivor of Keith Raniere's Sex Cult Rips His Pity Party Complaints About Prison Life
If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime! That’s the in-your-face message survivor India Oxenberg has for Keith Raniere — the convicted sex cult leader who abused her and 20 other women and is now crying about his life inside an Arizona federal prison.
“I would say overall, especially in Keith’s case, it’s simple: the punishment fits the crime,” the 31-year-old daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
“And I consider myself in the lucky category of survivors that actually gets to have their perpetrator removed from society appropriately and fairly," said Oxenberg, who spent seven years in Raniere's clutches.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Raniere, 62, is serving 120 years at a maximum-security U.S. Penitentiary Tucson following his 2019 conviction for sex trafficking, child pornography, and racketeering. He ran the cult by luring members under the disguise of being a self-help program.
However, the cult leader, who had his female victims branded, has been complaining about his pending transfer to the Communications Management Unit (CMU), the notorious Indiana prison dubbed Guantanamo North for its population of high-profile killers and terrorists.
Raniere claimed that if he is moved to the new facility, he will meet the same deadly fate as Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in his New York prison cell in 2019, or Boston mob boss Whitney Bulgar, who was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018.
“This will endanger my life more because I am a high profile, labeled sex offender, who is a trophy target. The BOP past handling of Whitey Bulger and Jeffery Epstein (and many others most not popular) underlines this risk,” Raniere cried in one in-house prison complaint form dated February 17, 2023.
Rainere also claimed he once feared for his life because he was placed in a cell with a “known hermaphrodite" who vowed to kill any sex offender cellmate like him.
“I am labeled as a sex-cult leader of a Hollywood actress and abuser of women,” he said in another handwritten letter. “I am in imminent danger.” He also moaned about spending four hours eating lunch in another jail cell with the walls smeared in feces.
Oxenberg told RadarOnline.com, the bespectacled smug know-it-all is again trying to manipulate the people around him.
“From what I know of this person and the seven years that I did get to know this person, and the history that this person has, it’s highly unlikely that he’s transformed and changed as a person and more likely that he is looking for attention and pity, because he lived a very pampered life in his own bubble,” she said.
The cult, NXIVM, called itself a "community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people." Raniere was able to convince young women to join and follow his every rule, including actress Allison Mack.
He also got his victims to recruit others for his sick sexual games. The cult ran for years before victims started speaking out about Raniere’s abuse. They accused him of forcing them to have sex with them.
Other women, like Oxenberg, revealed they were branded with his initials during their time in the cult.
Oxenberg, who underwent months of deprogramming therapy to repair the mental damage inflicted by Raniere, told RadarOnline.com she avoids thinking about the ghoulish guru.
“I work very hard at trying not to think about my experiences with Keith and the abuses in the cult as little as possible,” she explained.
“That’s my commitment to myself, so I can be happy, I found the more I obsessed about his circumstances or what was going on with his life and his supporters the more mentally unwell I was, so I think I speak on behalf of a lot of the survivors that we all just want to all move on with their lives and feel better.”