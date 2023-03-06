Catherine Oxenberg Slams Cult Leader Keith Raniere's Complaints About Prison Life Years After Saving Her Daughter India From His Grip
The mother of one of sex cult leader Keith Raniere’s victims blasted the self-help guru’s sniveling complaints about his life in federal prison where he is serving 120 years for abusing more than 20 women, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Actress Catherine Oxenberg, whose daughter, India, served seven years as one of Raniere’s followers inside his NXIVIM cult, slammed the gripes as one of his “ridiculous antics.”
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Oxenberg exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “Like all true sociopaths, he will always cry victim because that is the extent of his limited playbook. He is a one-trick pony.”
“He has nothing else to do with his time!" she added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Raniere, 62, is currently serving his sentence at a maximum-security U.S. Penitentiary Tucson in Arizona.
However, the cult leader, who had his female victims branded, has been complaining about his pending transfer to the Communications Management Unit (CMU) the notorious prison dubbed the Guantanamo North for its population of high-profile killers and terrorists.
Raniere claimed that if he is moved to the Arizona facility, he will meet the same deadly fate as Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in his New York prison cell in 2019, or Boston mob boss Whitney Bulgar, who was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018.
“This is wrongful,” Raniere said in one in-house prison complaint letter dated February 17, 2023. “This will endanger my life more because I am a high profile, labeled sex offender, who is a trophy target. The BOP past handling of Whitey Bulger and Jeffery Epstein (and many others most not popular) underlines this risk.”
Rainere also charged he once feared for his life because he was placed in a cell with a “known hermaphrodite” or trans person who vowed to kill any sex offender cellmate – like him.
“I am labeled as a sex-cult leader of a Hollywood actress and abuser of women,” he cried in another handwritten letter. “I am in imminent danger.”
He also moaned about spending four hours eating lunch in another jail cell with walls smeared in feces.
Back In 2019, Raniere was convicted on charges of sex trafficking, child pornography, and racketeering. He ran the sex cult which recruited members under the guise of being a self-help program.
The group called itself a "community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people". Raniere was able to convince young women to join and follow his every rule, including actress Allison Mack.
He was able to convince women to recruit others for his sick sexual games. The cult ran for years before victims started speaking out about Raniere’s abuse. They accused him of forcing them to have sex with them. Other women showed revealed they were branded with his initials during their time in the cult.
His prison clamoring however fell on Oxenberg’s deaf ears.
It took the Dynasty star years to retrieve her daughter from Raniere’s clutches followed by months of deprogramming therapy to repair the damage caused by his brainwashing.
“One of the hardest things for me was not being able to feel my love for my mom because it had been so manipulated, and I was so dissociated for so long from my parents,” India, now 31, told The New York Post in 2021. “That was the scary thing: to not know if I was going to feel that again. You just don’t think that someone could take that from you.”
Oxenberg, who is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, helped lead the charge exposing Raniere which eventually led to his conviction.
As far as Oxenberg is concerned, Raniere can rot.
“I guess he can whine to his heart’s content for the next 120 years he has left in jail- or maybe now only 118!”