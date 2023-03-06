Catherine Oxenberg Slams Cult Leader Keith Raniere's Complaints About Prison Life Years After Saving Her Daughter India From His Grip

The mother of one of sex cult leader Keith Raniere’s victims blasted the self-help guru’s sniveling complaints about his life in federal prison where he is serving 120 years for abusing more than 20 women, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Actress Catherine Oxenberg, whose daughter, India, served seven years as one of Raniere’s followers inside his NXIVIM cult, slammed the gripes as one of his “ridiculous antics.”

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Oxenberg exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “Like all true sociopaths, he will always cry victim because that is the extent of his limited playbook. He is a one-trick pony.”

“He has nothing else to do with his time!" she added.