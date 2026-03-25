Joseph and Kendra Duggar's Neighbors 'Shocked' Over Arrests After Molestation and Child Endangerment Allegations Emerge — As Disgraced TV Stars Could Face Years in Jail
March 25 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
Shockwaves rippled through Joseph and Kendra Duggar's quiet Arkansas neighborhood after news of their arrests broke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joseph was taken into custody in Tontitown on March 18 in connection with alleged lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12.
'They Seemed Nice'
Days later, Kendra was also arrested, with police confirming both now face multiple counts tied to child endangerment and false imprisonment.
Neighbors who once viewed the couple as unassuming say the allegations have left them rattled.
"They seemed nice," a neighbor named Karen said, admitting she was blindsided by the accusations, per People. "I'm shocked over what I heard about him. It is very sad."
'Pretty Shocking'
Another local, Courtney McKinney, who recognized the family from their reality TV fame, said the news completely changed her perspective.
"I remember watching the show and thinking what a godly family," she said. "Now I go, 'you don't know what is going on in people's lives.'"
McKinney added that Kendra's arrest was particularly unexpected, noting: "The wife being arrested is pretty shocking to me."
Joseph Duggar's Confession
During a monitored phone call with the victim's father and the police, Joseph admitted to molesting a 9-year-old girl on a 2020 family vacation in Panama City Beach. During the call, Joseph "admitted his actions," telling them "he touched the victim over her clothing," according to the affidavit seen by People.
He also reportedly acknowledged that "his intentions were not pure."
While on the trip, Joseph allegedly asked the child to sit on his lap "numerous times" and would "cradle the victim with his arms."
The affidavit also claims he later encouraged her to sit next to him on a couch, where he "covered the parties with a blanket."
In her interview, the victim said Joseph "would touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."
She told investigators the incidents occurred on multiple occasions, adding that "the defendant's hand grazed the victim's v-----" each time, which left her feeling "uncomfortable and confused."
According to the affidavit, Joseph later apologized, and "the incidents stopped occurring" after that.
If he is found guilty, Joseph could be sentenced to life in prison.
Kendra Duggar's Arrest
After Joseph was arrested, police conducted a routine search of his home, where they made an unsettling discovery in the rooms where the couple's four children slept.
"Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside," a source claimed.
The insider added of Kendra's arrest, "They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it's evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."
DCFS reportedly removed the four children from the home.
Kendra has since been released on bail and was picked up by her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar. Meanwhile, Joseph remains behind bars as he awaits extradition to Florida in connection with his child molestation case.