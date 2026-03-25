Joseph and Kendra Duggar's Neighbors 'Shocked' Over Arrests After Molestation and Child Endangerment Allegations Emerge — As Disgraced TV Stars Could Face Years in Jail

During a monitored phone call with the victim's father and the police, Joseph admitted to molesting a 9-year-old girl on a 2020 family vacation in Panama City Beach. During the call, Joseph "admitted his actions," telling them "he touched the victim over her clothing," according to the affidavit seen by People.

He also reportedly acknowledged that "his intentions were not pure."

While on the trip, Joseph allegedly asked the child to sit on his lap "numerous times" and would "cradle the victim with his arms."

The affidavit also claims he later encouraged her to sit next to him on a couch, where he "covered the parties with a blanket."

In her interview, the victim said Joseph "would touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."

She told investigators the incidents occurred on multiple occasions, adding that "the defendant's hand grazed the victim's v-----" each time, which left her feeling "uncomfortable and confused."

According to the affidavit, Joseph later apologized, and "the incidents stopped occurring" after that.

If he is found guilty, Joseph could be sentenced to life in prison.