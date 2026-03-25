Melania Trump Mocked After Making Appearance at Summit With Bizarre AI-Powered Robot — 'I Can't Tell Who Is Who'

As the moment went viral on social media, many were quick to quip on supposed similarities between Melania and Figure One.

One X user wrote, "They look so much alike & act the same. Can't tell who is who, it's crazy," while another person referenced the Terminator franchise as they joked, "Coming this summer: MELANIA 2: JUDGMENT DAY"

A third critic chimed in, "The mechanical walk, the frozen inhuman stare – it's Melania alright."

Others called out the presentation as utterly "dystopian," with one X user declaring it was "creepy on so many levels."

Another person said, "The irony of doing a speech about empowering children while walking out with the technology that is going to make it impossible to find a job."

One unimpressed critic added of Melania, "The self proclaimed 'visionary' has a long way to go."