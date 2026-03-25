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Home > News > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Mocked After Making Appearance at Summit With Bizarre AI-Powered Robot — 'I Can't Tell Who Is Who'

Melania Trump was called out after her appearance at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was called out after her appearance at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.

March 25 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump was mocked by critics after attending a recent summit with a walking and talking robot at her side.

On Wednesday, March 25, the First Lady walked into the second day of her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit with an AI-powered bot known as Figure Three.

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Melania Trump appeared at the global summit next to a robot.

Melania, 55, who is married to current President Donald Trump, made a brief introduction before the robot took over and showed off its unexpected communication skills.

"It is an honor to be here. I am grateful to be a part of this historic movement to empower children with technology," Figure Three told the crowd before saying the world "welcome" in several different languages.

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Melania Trump at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.

During the event, the mother-of-one painted a picture of the future of AI technology as she prompted the audience to envision a time when robots could actually homeschool young children.

"Access to the classical studies is now instantaneous – literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics, and history – Humanity’s entire corpus of information is available in the comfort of your home," she said at the time.

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Melania Trump Faces Backlash

Critics online compared Melania Trump to a robot.
Source: MEGA

Critics online compared Melania Trump to a robot.

As the moment went viral on social media, many were quick to quip on supposed similarities between Melania and Figure One.

One X user wrote, "They look so much alike & act the same. Can't tell who is who, it's crazy," while another person referenced the Terminator franchise as they joked, "Coming this summer: MELANIA 2: JUDGMENT DAY"

A third critic chimed in, "The mechanical walk, the frozen inhuman stare – it's Melania alright."

Others called out the presentation as utterly "dystopian," with one X user declaring it was "creepy on so many levels."

Another person said, "The irony of doing a speech about empowering children while walking out with the technology that is going to make it impossible to find a job."

One unimpressed critic added of Melania, "The self proclaimed 'visionary' has a long way to go."

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Melania Trump Called Out on Day 1

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Melania Trump was also mocked for her brief appearance on the first day of the summit.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was also mocked for her brief appearance on the first day of the summit.

This comes after Melania was slammed for only making a brief appearance on the first day of the inaugural event.

On Tuesday, March 24, the First Lady gave a short speech claiming that the main reason for the summit was to "cultivate the skills young people need to be successful in this rapidly evolving world."

"Fostering the Future Together will achieve this by creating innovative learning programs, advocating for supportive education policies, sponsoring new tech-focused legislation, and building strong partnerships between the public and private sectors," she said at the time.

However, she was only there for roughly seven minutes before apparently leaving the venue.

Some social media users called her "lazy" and "simply the worst."

Another complained, "She stayed exactly 7 minutes then left," and a final critic teased, "Considering she had absolutely nothing to offer the 'summit,' I'd say 7 minutes was 7 minutes too long!"

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