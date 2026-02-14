Melania Trump Slammed Online After Super Bowl: Fans Say Her English Is ‘Gibberish’ Compared to Bad Bunny

The first lady's mumbling and broken English sparked a wave of viral jokes — with one tweet perfectly summing it up: "I understand Bad Bunny's English way better than Melania’s gibberish."

Fans piled on, calling her delivery "embarrassing," saying they "need subtitles every time she speaks" and comparing it to "a five-year-old reading out loud."

"I understand his Spanish better than her whatever the hell she's spouting!" someone else said.

"Oh…that was English?" a user quipped, while another wrote, "The irony is off the charts."

"Melania speaks various languages - she's not good at any of them," someone declared.

"Please stop letting her speak in Public, It's embarrassing to all Americans," another pleaded.

"That's disgraceful. Surely she could afford English lessons," a person said.

"Gibberish is actually Melania's second, third, fourth, and fifth language," a user joked.

Another said, "She's such a hack and a disgrace!" and someone else wrote, "Is it just me or has she become harder to understand?"