Melania Trump Slammed Online After Super Bowl: Fans Say Her English Is ‘Gibberish’ Compared to Bad Bunny
Feb. 14 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
A fiery social‑media debate kicked off after a video from Melania Trump speaking at Fort Bragg, N.C., circulated online, with users openly mocking her delivery and comparing it to Bad Bunny's English, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This comes after the singer's historic Super Bowl performance that Donald Trump slammed, saying, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying."
'Embarrasing'
The first lady's mumbling and broken English sparked a wave of viral jokes — with one tweet perfectly summing it up: "I understand Bad Bunny's English way better than Melania’s gibberish."
Fans piled on, calling her delivery "embarrassing," saying they "need subtitles every time she speaks" and comparing it to "a five-year-old reading out loud."
"I understand his Spanish better than her whatever the hell she's spouting!" someone else said.
"Oh…that was English?" a user quipped, while another wrote, "The irony is off the charts."
"Melania speaks various languages - she's not good at any of them," someone declared.
"Please stop letting her speak in Public, It's embarrassing to all Americans," another pleaded.
"That's disgraceful. Surely she could afford English lessons," a person said.
"Gibberish is actually Melania's second, third, fourth, and fifth language," a user joked.
Another said, "She's such a hack and a disgrace!" and someone else wrote, "Is it just me or has she become harder to understand?"
'This is How She Speaks English?'
Others mocked her decades in the U.S., quipping that it "sounds like she just got off the plane from Slovenia."
Another asked, "She's been in America for three entire decades, and this is how she speaks English?"
Historic Halftime Show
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show — performed almost entirely in Spanish and watched by over 130 million Americans — drew a mix of praise and controversy.
In response to his performance, conservative group Turning Point USA teamed up with Kid Rock for an "All‑American Halftime Show" streamed online at the same time, pitching it as an alternative to Bad Bunny's set and pulling in millions of viewers of its own.
'Absolutely Terrible'
Following the halftime performance, Donald took to Truth Social to slam Bad Bunny and his "disgusting" show.
"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," he said.
"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This "Show is just a "slap in the face" to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!" he continued.
:There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he concluded.