Jinger Duggar Admits Feeling 'Devastated' After Disgraced Brother Joseph and Kendra's Disturbing Arrests — 'I Did Not Think My Heart Could Break Like It Has'

As she explained, in 2015, Josh, the oldest of the 19-child brood, was accused of having molested five girls – including four of his sisters and a babysitter – when he was a teenager. It was also revealed that Josh had cheated on his wife, Anna Duggar.

"My brain hadn't quite caught up to the reality of what had happened in a few short hours," wrote Jinger of the aftermath. "Earlier that day, Dad had gathered my siblings and me to tell us that the worst trial in our family history, a trial we had long since dealt with and made our peace with, was now public knowledge."

"One of my siblings had made some sinful choices, but it had all been years ago," she added. "It had been awful, but we had dealt with it as a family. We'd sought the Lord, took the necessary steps to move toward healing, and offered up our forgiveness. Now that it was out in public, the old wound was open again, raw, painful."