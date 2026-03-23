Kendra Duggar, 27, Distances Herself From Disgraced Husband Joseph, 31, After 'Molestation' Allegations — As She Faces 8 Years Behind Bars For 'Child Endangerment' Charges

As Radar reported, Joseph was arrested on March 18 at his Arkansas home on charges of sexual molestation in Florida. As part of the routine investigation, officials with both the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Tontitown Police Department conducted a search of Joseph and Kendra's home a day later.

According to reports, officials discovered that the locks on the doors of the couple's four kids' bedrooms were on the outside, which raised red flags and led to the additional charges.

Kendra, 27, was then charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment and faces a maximum of eight years in prison. Joseph also faces the same charges – in addition to the child molestation accusations.

But Kendra's camp is already busy making sure she isn't blamed or connected in any way to Joseph's other troubles.

A spokesperson for the family stressed that the charges filed against Kendra are "totally unrelated" to the felony charges her husband will face in Florida, emphasizing: "She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime."