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Home > Reality Tv > Joseph Duggar

Kendra Duggar, 27, Distances Herself From Disgraced Husband Joseph, 31, After 'Molestation' Allegations — As She Faces 8 Years Behind Bars For 'Child Endangerment' Charges

Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra each face child endangerment charges.

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March 23 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Kendra Duggar is already distancing herself from her disgraced husband, Joseph, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the former 19 Kids and Counting star could face 25 years to life in prison following accusations he sexually molested a nine-year-old girl.

However, Kendra is still connected to Joseph as the two face additional charges of endangering their own children.

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Going the Distance

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Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Joseph Duggar faces additional charges of molesting a minor.

As Radar reported, Joseph was arrested on March 18 at his Arkansas home on charges of sexual molestation in Florida. As part of the routine investigation, officials with both the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Tontitown Police Department conducted a search of Joseph and Kendra's home a day later.

According to reports, officials discovered that the locks on the doors of the couple's four kids' bedrooms were on the outside, which raised red flags and led to the additional charges.

Kendra, 27, was then charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment and faces a maximum of eight years in prison. Joseph also faces the same charges – in addition to the child molestation accusations.

But Kendra's camp is already busy making sure she isn't blamed or connected in any way to Joseph's other troubles.

A spokesperson for the family stressed that the charges filed against Kendra are "totally unrelated" to the felony charges her husband will face in Florida, emphasizing: "She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime."

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Kendra's Bust Exposed

Photo of Joseph Duggar and family
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

The two are accused of putting locks on the outside doors of their children.

Joseph and Kendra share four young children, two boys and two girls, born between 2018 and 2022. As Radar reported, during the home investigation, authorities found several rooms that could only be locked from the outside.

"Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside," the source dished.

The insider revealed, "They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."

DCFS reportedly removed the children from the home.

Joseph's wife was released from jail the same day she was booked, while he remains behind bars and awaiting extradition to Florida in his child molestation case.

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Life in Prison Possibility

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

The couple have been married since 2017.

But Joseph's fate could be much longer than the 8 years his wife faces, as his alleged crime occurred in Florida, which has some of the strictest child molestation laws in the nation.

According to information obtained by the Muscaw Law Group in Naples, Florida, if the victim is less than 12 years of age, and the offender is 18 years of age or older, the crime is considered a "life felony."

Authorities told Radar the allegations dated back to a family vacation in 2020.

"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."

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Joseph Duggar is at the same jail where his brother Josh was incarcerated in 2021.

Disgraced Duggars' Lives Mirrored: Joseph Jokes About Brother Josh's Time Behind Bars — As He Awaits Extradition in Same Jail for Alleged 'Child Molestation'

Florida's Child Molestation Rules

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joseph duggar
Source: Washington County Jail

Joseph could face life in prison.

According to the Muscaw firm, "Florida's Criminal Statutes states that a person who intentionally touches the genital area, breasts, or buttocks, or the clothing covering up those areas, of a child who is less than 16 years of age... commits an act of lewd or lascivious molestation."

And the consequences could be severe.

"If convicted of child molestation in the state of Florida, a person can expect to spend a long time in prison, from a minimum of 25 years up to a maximum life sentence," the firm continued. "The Florida child molestation laws are in place to protect children ages 16 and under from being exploited by adults who prey on children for their own deviant sexual needs and wants."

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