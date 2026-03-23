Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Allegedly Had Access to Sensitive Government Intel as Profiteering Probe Calls Mount

The New York Times published a lengthy piece on March 21, with the assistance of nearly 20 current and former administration officials who lifted the lid on how much access Lewandowski had while Noem ran DHS. Many of them spoke to the publication only on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

Lewandowski was accused of terrorizing some staff with his "quick temper," including dressing down ICE leaders when they didn't meet the White House's daily arrest quotas.

On multiple occasions, he allegedly sidelined employees with administrative leave over matters staff deemed minor, according to the outlet's sources.

Lewandowski yielded such power that he was key to elevating disgraced Greg Bovino from a mid-level Border Patrol employee to become the agency's "Commander at Large," in charge of carrying out ICE raids nationwide.

Bovino ran the ICE operations that led to two fatal shootings in Minneapolis before his demotion in January back to a position in the Border Patrol's El Centro, California, office.