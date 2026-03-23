Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Allegedly Had Access to Sensitive Government Intel as Profiteering Probe Calls Mount
March 23 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem's alleged "loverboy," Corey Lewandowski, had an unprecedented level of power behind the scenes as her top aide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A scathing new exposé claimed Lewandowski took meetings in her office, helped approve government contracts, and received a copy of Donald Trump's highly sensitive President’s Daily Brief that Noem had access to each morning.
Corey Lewandowski Elevated ICE 'Commander at Large' Greg Bovino to Power
The New York Times published a lengthy piece on March 21, with the assistance of nearly 20 current and former administration officials who lifted the lid on how much access Lewandowski had while Noem ran DHS. Many of them spoke to the publication only on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.
Lewandowski was accused of terrorizing some staff with his "quick temper," including dressing down ICE leaders when they didn't meet the White House's daily arrest quotas.
On multiple occasions, he allegedly sidelined employees with administrative leave over matters staff deemed minor, according to the outlet's sources.
Lewandowski yielded such power that he was key to elevating disgraced Greg Bovino from a mid-level Border Patrol employee to become the agency's "Commander at Large," in charge of carrying out ICE raids nationwide.
Bovino ran the ICE operations that led to two fatal shootings in Minneapolis before his demotion in January back to a position in the Border Patrol's El Centro, California, office.
Corey Lewandowski Wielded Great Power Under Kristi Noem
Before Noem was canned, there were already fears about the extent of Lewandowski's veto power over government contracts. Some businesses went so far as to complain to the Trump administration about Lewandowski's ability to profit from the process.
Noem was even questioned about it one day before her firing, during her disastrous Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 4.
When Connecticut's Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal bluntly asked Noem whether Lewandowski had "a role in approving contracts" at DHS, she expressly replied, "No."
However, internal DHS records proved otherwise: Lewandowski's name was the final one required to sign off on all contracts above $100,000 before they received Noem's signature.
Corey Lewandowski Had His 'Hand in the Cookie Jar' With Government Contracts
On March 19, there were renewed calls for a full investigation into allegations that Lewandowski personally profited from the contracting process at DHS.
There are now multiple credible allegations laying out what everyone in Washington knows. Corey Lewandowski has had his hand in the cookie jar for a long time. It’s time for a full investigation and for all involved to come before Congress," Virginia Congressman James R. Walkinshaw demanded.
“Mr. Lewandowski adamantly denies ever demanding any payment or compensation from any potential, former or current government contractor,” said Lewandowski's lawyer, Adam Trigg, told the NYT, adding that “such allegations are not supported by a single piece of evidence.”
Trigg said his client had "no role" in approving or reviewing DHS contracts and that "We will be preparing a formal response to these reckless allegations."
Corey Lewandowski's Trump Ties
Lewandowski, who served as Trump's campaign manager in 2016, came back to the fold during the president's second term as a senior advisor to Noem.
He was brought aboard as a "special government employee," meaning he received no salary and was only supposed to work for 130 days as Noem found her ground as DHS secretary.
Instead, he continued working for the former South Dakota governor until Noem was fired by Trump on March 5, after she logged more than 400 days on the job.
The two were rumored to be having an affair despite being married to other people, but Lewandowski reportedly "dumped" Noem after she got the axe.