Chilling Duggar Rules Resurface: Michelle Warned 'Little Ones Don't Sit on Big Boys' Laps' in Bizarre Interview Years Before Joseph's 'Child Molestation' Allegations

Speaking in a 2015 sit-down interview with Megyn Kelly , Michelle described a series of boundaries the family implemented, claiming they were meant to protect their children.

A resurfaced interview featuring Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar is drawing renewed scrutiny after detailing the strict, and unsettling, rules they enforced in their home following Josh Duggar 's past misconduct, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michelle Duggar said boys were not allowed to babysit and children were closely supervised to prevent unsupervised interactions.

"We don't let boys babysit, they don't play hide and seek together, two don't go off and hide," Michelle said. "There's just a lot of things that we put in place."

She went on to explain that interactions between children were heavily monitored.

"You're not alone in a room with someone else, you'll always be out, visible," she continued. "Little ones don't sit on big boys' laps or people you don't know or even family members unless it's your daddy."

Michelle added at the time: "There's boundaries we've learned."