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Home > News > Joseph Duggar

Chilling Duggar Rules Resurface: Michelle Warned 'Little Ones Don't Sit on Big Boys' Laps' in Bizarre Interview Years Before Joseph's 'Child Molestation' Allegations

image of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

A resurfaced 2015 interview shows Michelle Duggar outlining strict rules for children in the household following son Josh's misconduct.

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March 23 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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A resurfaced interview featuring Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar is drawing renewed scrutiny after detailing the strict, and unsettling, rules they enforced in their home following Josh Duggar's past misconduct, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speaking in a 2015 sit-down interview with Megyn Kelly, Michelle described a series of boundaries the family implemented, claiming they were meant to protect their children.

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Strict Duggar Household Rules

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image of Michelle said boys were not allowed to babysit and children were closely supervised to prevent unsupervised interactions.
Source: @withoutacrystalball/Instagram

Michelle Duggar said boys were not allowed to babysit and children were closely supervised to prevent unsupervised interactions.

"We don't let boys babysit, they don't play hide and seek together, two don't go off and hide," Michelle said. "There's just a lot of things that we put in place."

She went on to explain that interactions between children were heavily monitored.

"You're not alone in a room with someone else, you'll always be out, visible," she continued. "Little ones don't sit on big boys' laps or people you don't know or even family members unless it's your daddy."

Michelle added at the time: "There's boundaries we've learned."

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'Safeguards' After Misconduct

image of Jim Bob Duggar described incidents involving Josh, calling the situation 'very difficult.'
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

Jim Bob Duggar described incidents involving his son Josh, calling the situation 'very difficult.'

The couple framed these rules as necessary "safeguards" following Josh's behavior.

In a separate interview with Duggar daughters Jessa and Jill, they also revealed their parents separated the boys and girls into different rooms to sleep and added locks to bedroom doors.

Jim Bob also addressed the incidents involving Josh, describing two moments when his son crossed boundaries with his sisters.

He said Josh "reached over the couch" and touched two girls "over their clothes" while they were asleep, calling it a "very difficult situation."

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'That Was the Best Decision We've Made'

Mugshot of Josh Duggar
Source: mega

The couple defended their handling of the situation, saying they were not legally required to report it and chose to address it privately.

When asked whether they had a legal obligation to report the incidents, Jim Bob defended their response.

"As parents, you're not mandatory reporters; the law allows for parents to do what they think is best for the child," he said. Instead, the family chose to remove Josh from the home.

"That was the best decision we've made throughout this whole process," Jim Bob added.

He also claimed Josh later apologized to those he hurt.

Michelle, however, suggested the victims may not have fully understood what happened at the time.

"They weren't even aware… to them they probably didn't understand it was improper touch," she said.

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Joseph Duggar's Allegations and Charges

Mugshot of Joseph Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

The resurfaced comments are now drawing renewed attention as new allegations involving Joseph Duggar have come to light.

The resurfaced video comes as another brother, Joseph Duggar, is also facing child s-- abuse charges. Joseph is expected to face a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12 by an adult.

According to the affidavit seen by People, Joseph allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl on a family trip to Panama City Beach in 2020.

On vacation. Joseph allegedly asked the girl to sit in his lap "numerous times" and would also "cradle the victim in his arms."

He would also allegedly ask the girl to sit next to him on the couch, where he would "cover her with a blanket" and "touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."

Joseph and his wife, Kendra Duggar, are also separately being charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

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