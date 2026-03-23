Chilling Duggar Rules Resurface: Michelle Warned 'Little Ones Don't Sit on Big Boys' Laps' in Bizarre Interview Years Before Joseph's 'Child Molestation' Allegations
March 23 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
A resurfaced interview featuring Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar is drawing renewed scrutiny after detailing the strict, and unsettling, rules they enforced in their home following Josh Duggar's past misconduct, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking in a 2015 sit-down interview with Megyn Kelly, Michelle described a series of boundaries the family implemented, claiming they were meant to protect their children.
Strict Duggar Household Rules
"We don't let boys babysit, they don't play hide and seek together, two don't go off and hide," Michelle said. "There's just a lot of things that we put in place."
She went on to explain that interactions between children were heavily monitored.
"You're not alone in a room with someone else, you'll always be out, visible," she continued. "Little ones don't sit on big boys' laps or people you don't know or even family members unless it's your daddy."
Michelle added at the time: "There's boundaries we've learned."
'Safeguards' After Misconduct
The couple framed these rules as necessary "safeguards" following Josh's behavior.
In a separate interview with Duggar daughters Jessa and Jill, they also revealed their parents separated the boys and girls into different rooms to sleep and added locks to bedroom doors.
Jim Bob also addressed the incidents involving Josh, describing two moments when his son crossed boundaries with his sisters.
He said Josh "reached over the couch" and touched two girls "over their clothes" while they were asleep, calling it a "very difficult situation."
'That Was the Best Decision We've Made'
When asked whether they had a legal obligation to report the incidents, Jim Bob defended their response.
"As parents, you're not mandatory reporters; the law allows for parents to do what they think is best for the child," he said. Instead, the family chose to remove Josh from the home.
"That was the best decision we've made throughout this whole process," Jim Bob added.
He also claimed Josh later apologized to those he hurt.
Michelle, however, suggested the victims may not have fully understood what happened at the time.
"They weren't even aware… to them they probably didn't understand it was improper touch," she said.
Joseph Duggar's Allegations and Charges
The resurfaced video comes as another brother, Joseph Duggar, is also facing child s-- abuse charges. Joseph is expected to face a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12 by an adult.
According to the affidavit seen by People, Joseph allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl on a family trip to Panama City Beach in 2020.
On vacation. Joseph allegedly asked the girl to sit in his lap "numerous times" and would also "cradle the victim in his arms."
He would also allegedly ask the girl to sit next to him on the couch, where he would "cover her with a blanket" and "touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."
Joseph and his wife, Kendra Duggar, are also separately being charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.