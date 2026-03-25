'I Have Nothing to Hide': 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Jessi Draper, 33, Claims Ex Jordan Ngatikaura, 28, Hired Escorts and Had 'Orgies' During Their Marriage

Jessi Draper claimed she had evidence that her estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, allegedly cheated on her with escorts and at orgies, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star appeared on the March 26 episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and dished about how she demanded a divorce from Ngatikaura, even though he beat her to the punch by filing on March 19.

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'I'm the One Who Ended It'

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Jessi Draper said she was the one who first asked for a divorce.

Draper said her ex may have filed the papers after learning she was in Los Angeles to do the podcast. "He was definitely trying to get ahead of something, which is ironic cause I'm the one who ended it. I told him on Friday the 13th, so not that long ago, and I just said I want a divorce," the reality star dished. "And now he's the one rushing to do it, which is a little strange."

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'Proof' Jordan Ngatikaura Was Seeing an Escort

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram Jessi Draper said Jordan Ngatikaura was hardly an angel during their marriage.

When Cooper noted that Ngatikaura was rumored to have been involved in "some pretty shady behavior for years, including allegedly spending money on escorts with your money," Draper didn't hold back. "When Season 1 dropped, I had an escort service reach out to me, and they sent me screenshots of his phone number and messages, and he was trying to meet up with them," the MomTok star revealed. "He got a hotel room, and I have all of that." "Someone messaged me, and she works for the escort service, and she called me and was like, 'I work for this. You can look into it.' She sent me so much proof," Draper added. The information included the messages he allegedly sent to the escort, as well as his phone number attached. The sex worker claimed it went on while Ngatikaura was in Texas doing summer sales.

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Jordan Ngatikaura Was 'Always' at Wild Parties

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram A friend told Jessi Draper's sister that he'd been seeing Jordan Ngatikaura at s-- parties during their marriage.

Draper claimed she tried to "protect" her then-husband, who tried to gaslight her into thinking the screenshots were fake. She claimed Ngatikaura denied the escort's allegations and told her, "We're in Hollywood now. People are going to try to do this to tear us apart. It's probably AI." Draper revealed, "But it wasn't. It was real." While the reality star said she wasn't aware if her estranged hubby used the services of other escorts, she was made aware he was attending "orgies or s-- parties." She claimed her sister was out to dinner with her husband about a month ago, and a friend came up and asked about Draper and Ngatikaura's marriage. When the couple responded that the duo were still together, the man claimed, "I go to these parties," and Ngatikaura is "always there." "And especially when they had their daughter, he was there a lot," the pal dished, referring to when Draper gave birth to the duo's little girl, Jovi, in January 2023.

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'Everyone Hates Him'

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Jessi Draper said she's received nothing but positive feedback about her getting divorced from Jordan Ngatikaura.