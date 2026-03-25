EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' Former One Direction Bandmate 'Crippled With Fear' He's Set to Land in a Wheelchair Due to 'Dodgy Genes'
March 25 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Niall Horan is grappling with fears about his long-term health – with sources telling us the former One Direction star is increasingly anxious he could end up in a wheelchair due to what he sees as an unavoidable genetic fate.
The 32-year-old singer, who rose to global fame alongside Harry Styles, also 32, in One Direction, has spoken candidly about ongoing joint issues following reconstructive knee surgery in 2014.
Niall Horan Reveals Genetic Health Fears
Now, as he promotes new music, including tracks from his forthcoming album Dinner Party, Horan has opened up about worsening problems with his knees and hips – concerns he links to a family history of joint replacements. His father, Bobby Horan, has undergone multiple procedures, while an uncle has also required surgery, fueling the singer's belief his future may follow a similar path.
A source close to Horan said, "Niall has become increasingly preoccupied with what his body might look like in 10 or 20 years. Seeing what his dad and other relatives have gone through has really affected him, and there is a genuine fear there that he could lose mobility much earlier than expected."
The insider added, "He jokes about it publicly, but privately it is something that weighs on him. The idea of ending up reliant on major surgery – or even a wheelchair – is something he finds genuinely frightening."
'The Hips Are Going Now, Too'
Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, Horan did not shy away from describing his physical struggles in stark terms.
He said: "My knees are f-----. The hips are going now, too. I think I was just genetically f----- from the day I was born. My dad is 66 this year. He's just had a knee replacement. He had a hip done 18 months ago. He's getting another hip done now."
When it was suggested his father's age might put things in perspective, he replied: "I know, but it was clearly in there. My uncle had two knees done. Like, it's a thing. I think I was just ruined from the day I was born."
Those close to Horan say the comments reflect more than casual frustration.
Another source said, "There is a real sense that Niall feels this is something he cannot outrun. He is active, he looks after himself, but when you see that pattern in your family, it plants a seed. He is worried that no matter what he does, he could be heading toward the same outcome, as he thinks he has dodgy genes."
New Music Inspired by Amelia Woolley
Despite his health concerns, Horan remains professionally active and creatively engaged. His girlfriend Amelia Woolley, 28, who he has been dating since 2020, has played a key role in shaping his latest material.
Reflecting on her reaction to his music, Horan said: "She did a lot of crying." The singer has also revealed that one of his songs, Flowers, was inspired by a fan comment online, adding he hopes to track down the individual to offer them a writing credit.
Away from music, Horan has spoken warmly about his relationship with Woolley and the stability it brings.
The former boy band member noted, "Having someone to rant with and listen to and be listened to is huge. I'm glad I found it. And she's amazing, and she's got her own thing going on. I love the life that we've got."
Friends said that a sense of balance is helping him manage his anxieties, even though concerns about his physical future persist.
One insider told us, "He is trying to stay positive and focus on what he can control, but there is no denying that the fear is there. It is something he is learning to live with as he gets older."