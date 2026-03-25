EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' Former One Direction Bandmate 'Crippled With Fear' He's Set to Land in a Wheelchair Due to 'Dodgy Genes'

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, Horan did not shy away from describing his physical struggles in stark terms.

He said: "My knees are f-----. The hips are going now, too. I think I was just genetically f----- from the day I was born. My dad is 66 this year. He's just had a knee replacement. He had a hip done 18 months ago. He's getting another hip done now."

When it was suggested his father's age might put things in perspective, he replied: "I know, but it was clearly in there. My uncle had two knees done. Like, it's a thing. I think I was just ruined from the day I was born."

Those close to Horan say the comments reflect more than casual frustration.

Another source said, "There is a real sense that Niall feels this is something he cannot outrun. He is active, he looks after himself, but when you see that pattern in your family, it plants a seed. He is worried that no matter what he does, he could be heading toward the same outcome, as he thinks he has dodgy genes."