'Slap in the Face to Victims': Usher Under Fire for Defending Sex Beast Diddy — And Insists He Has 'Nothing Negative' to Say About 'Misrepresented' Mogul

Usher is facing backlash after defending Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the disgraced mogul's ongoing legal fallout, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The singer, who was mentored by Diddy early in his career, spoke out with Forbes as the Bad Boy founder serves a prison sentence while still battling multiple lawsuits and new allegations.

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Defends Diddy

Source: mega The singer, who was mentored by Diddy early in his career, said he had 'nothing negative' to say about him.

Usher made it clear he does not share the public's view of the embattled rapper, instead pointing to his own personal experiences. "I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he's been, you know, misrepresented," he said. While acknowledging imperfections, the singer suggested the narrative surrounding Diddy has been skewed. Usher added: "I'm not saying that every man is perfect. I'm not saying that all of us don't have flaws, but I can't with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made."

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Usher says he will never speak negatively about Diddy and still views him as a legacy figure:



"I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he's been, you know, misrepresented. I'm not saying that every man… pic.twitter.com/4zFxvP6kkv — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 25, 2026 Source: @big_business_/X Usher described Diddy as 'misrepresented' and praised his contributions to the music industry.

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Calls Him a 'Legacy Figure'

Source: mega He also called the embattled mogul a 'legacy figure' despite mounting allegations and legal issues.

The R&B star doubled down by emphasizing Diddy's influence on the music industry. "So many people benefited from what he created, and I acknowledge that, which is why I see him as a legacy figure," Usher said.

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Fans Fire Back

Source: mega Critics slammed his use of the word 'misrepresented,' calling it disrespectful to alleged victims.

Social media users wasted no time calling out Usher's comments, with many accusing him of minimizing serious accusations. "Acknowledging someone for their music contributions doesn't change the fact that they're abusive pieces of s--- in their personal lives lol cmon man," one user wrote. "Women and men were beaten up and sexually assaulted!!! Wtf is wrong with American society and sanitizing monsters?" another added. Others expressed disappointment directly at the singer. "Usher, I like you, bro, but don't do this!" one fan commented, while another wrote, "Holding someone accountable doesn’t equate to negativity." Several users also took issue with his wording. "'Misrepresented' is such a slap in the face to the victims," one person said. Another added: "'Misrepresented' is nuclear when there’s literally video evidence."

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Convictions and Prison Time

Source: mega Diddy is currently serving 50 months in prison.