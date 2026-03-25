EXCLUSIVE: The Rolling Stones V Donald Trump! Why the Rockers are Locked in 'Bitter Rivalry' With U.S. Prez and First Lady Melania

Mick Jagger and his bandmates are understood to be distancing themselves from the production of Melania , a film charting Melania Trump's return to the White House in the weeks before Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.

RadarOnline.com can reveal The Rolling Stones have found themselves at the center of a renewed clash with Donald Trump and Melania Trump , as fresh claims about the band's involvement in a film tied to the first lady have been firmly disputed by sources close to the group.

The controversy centers on the use of the band's track Gimme Shelter in the film's opening sequence at Mar-a-Lago, and comments by producer Marc Beckman, who claimed the band had actively supported the project.

Representatives for the band have since made clear any licensing agreement was handled solely by rights holders ABKCO, with no direct involvement from the musicians themselves.

A source close to Jagger said: "Within Mick's inner circle, there is a strong sense of disbelief around the idea that he or the band were personally involved in backing this film in any substantive way.

"People who know how these decisions are handled feel the narrative has been stretched, with suggestions of endorsement being emphasized to bolster the film's profile rather than accurately reflect the reality of the situation. From their perspective, it is a case of creative interpretation overtaking the facts."