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EXCLUSIVE: The Rolling Stones V Donald Trump! Why the Rockers are Locked in 'Bitter Rivalry' With U.S. Prez and First Lady Melania

Split photo of The Rolling Stones, Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The Rolling Stones and Donald Trump are said to be battling it out.

March 25 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal The Rolling Stones have found themselves at the center of a renewed clash with Donald Trump and Melania Trump, as fresh claims about the band's involvement in a film tied to the first lady have been firmly disputed by sources close to the group.

Mick Jagger and his bandmates are understood to be distancing themselves from the production of Melania, a film charting Melania Trump's return to the White House in the weeks before Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.

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Rolling Stones Deny Trump Movie Endorsement

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Photo of Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
Source: MEGA

The Rolling Stones have denied involvement in Melania Trump’s film.

The controversy centers on the use of the band's track Gimme Shelter in the film's opening sequence at Mar-a-Lago, and comments by producer Marc Beckman, who claimed the band had actively supported the project.

Representatives for the band have since made clear any licensing agreement was handled solely by rights holders ABKCO, with no direct involvement from the musicians themselves.

A source close to Jagger said: "Within Mick's inner circle, there is a strong sense of disbelief around the idea that he or the band were personally involved in backing this film in any substantive way.

"People who know how these decisions are handled feel the narrative has been stretched, with suggestions of endorsement being emphasized to bolster the film's profile rather than accurately reflect the reality of the situation. From their perspective, it is a case of creative interpretation overtaking the facts."

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Band Clarifies Music Licensing Rights

Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger distanced himself from claims of support.

The insider added, "When it comes to the use of a track like that, these are typically formal, business-led agreements handled by rights holders and legal teams, not something that involves the band weighing in on a project creatively or politically.

"Suggesting that Mick personally approved or supported the film risks giving a misleading impression of the band's stance, particularly given their well-documented sensitivities around how their music is used. This incident has now left the band locked in a bitter rivalry with Trump, whom they detest."

A spokesperson for the Stones said the use of Gimme Shelter was agreed through the appropriate licensing channels, and the band members were not involved in the decision-making process around the film.

The clarification comes amid longstanding tensions between the Stones and Trump, who has repeatedly used their music at political rallies despite objections from the band.

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Not a 'Political Thing'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Producer Marc Beckman dismissed the backlash as a result of a polarized cultural environment.

The Stones are among several high-profile artists who have publicly resisted associations with Trump. Bands including Guns N' Roses and acts such as Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Elton John, and Neil Young have all objected to their work being used in political contexts linked to the president.

Beckman, who has worked with Melania for 25 years, insisted in an interview her film was not political in nature and said the Stones had responded positively to the project.

He added, "We worked very closely with them on that. And that wasn't a political thing. With the Stones, they were just like, 'Oh, you're making a nice movie.' They were able to get over the hurdle. It's not politics – it's just some story about some woman that is going from being a civilian back into the White House, and this movie looks cool and (Melania director) Brett (Ratner) is doing a cool job, and Melania Trump is focused, and let's do it. We showed it to them, and they were impressed."

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The situation has reignited tensions with Donald Trump.

However, those familiar with the Stones' position dispute that characterization, describing it as an overstatement of limited, indirect involvement. The film's soundtrack also includes tracks such as YMCA by the Village People and Billie Jean by Michael Jackson.

Beckman also addressed criticism surrounding the inclusion of music from Phantom Thread, saying disagreements with composer Jonny Greenwood reflected wider tensions in the current cultural climate.

He said: "(This is) just part of the unfortunate environment we are in."

Beckman added: "We went out and created a nice film that doesn't get into any kind of political policy or anything like that."

The dispute underscores a continuing divide between major recording artists and Trump, with the Stones' latest intervention reinforcing their longstanding position on the use of their music in political contexts.

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