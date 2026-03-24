Melania Trump Dragged for Attending Day 1 of Her 'Unprecedented' Global Summit in Washington for Only 7 Minutes — 'Simply the Worst First Lady Ever'

The inaugural coalition summit brought together representatives of 45 countries "to collaborate on practical solutions that expand access to educational tools while strengthening protections for children in the digital environment," according to a White House press release.

President Donald Trump's wife took the stage at 10:01 a.m. ET and was out of there by 10:08 a.m., according to a press pool report.

The former model delivered a 518-word address, welcoming delegates and telling them that the "key driver" of the summit is to "cultivate the skills young people need to be successful in this rapidly evolving world."

Melania promised, "Fostering the Future Together will achieve this by creating innovative learning programs, advocating for supportive education policies, sponsoring new tech-focused legislation, and building strong partnerships between the public and private sectors."