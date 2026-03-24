Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Dragged for Attending Day 1 of Her 'Unprecedented' Global Summit in Washington for Only 7 Minutes — 'Simply the Worst First Lady Ever'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump gave a welcome address then quickly departed the summit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump's brief appearance at day one of her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit has been dragged as embarrassingly short, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The first lady clocked in a total of seven minutes at the event, departing immediately after giving her opening remarks at the State Department on March 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's Very Short Appearance

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump gave the opening address at the inaugural Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.

The inaugural coalition summit brought together representatives of 45 countries "to collaborate on practical solutions that expand access to educational tools while strengthening protections for children in the digital environment," according to a White House press release.

President Donald Trump's wife took the stage at 10:01 a.m. ET and was out of there by 10:08 a.m., according to a press pool report.

The former model delivered a 518-word address, welcoming delegates and telling them that the "key driver" of the summit is to "cultivate the skills young people need to be successful in this rapidly evolving world."

Melania promised, "Fostering the Future Together will achieve this by creating innovative learning programs, advocating for supportive education policies, sponsoring new tech-focused legislation, and building strong partnerships between the public and private sectors."

Article continues below advertisement

A Room Filled With 'Extraordinary Human Capital'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's speech ran just under five minutes.

While Melania had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance on day one of her summit, her spokesperson said she planned to "host the full session Roundtable at the White House tomorrow."

The Slovenian native's remarks were broadcast live on several media outlets, including Fox News, as Melania delivered a live address welcoming various leaders, diplomats, and tech figures from around the world.

"Nowhere else could such a concentration of excellence be assembled – from AI pioneers like OpenAI, Palantir, and xAI, to tech platforms like Google and Meta, creative engines like Adobe and Microsoft, plus human connectivity through Zoom Communications," she shared about the big names participating.

"This room is filled with extraordinary human capital. Leaders: harness it to elevate your children, to empower your people, and to accelerate your economies," Melania added.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Simply the Worst'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The First Lady was called out for her short appearance.

While Melania looked sharp in a black sweater and tweed blazer as she stood under a giant banner that read "Be Best," critics on X called her the "worst" first lady for her less than 10-minute appearance.

"She stayed exactly 7 minutes then left," one user complained.

"Considering she had absolutely nothing to offer the 'summit,' I'd say 7 minutes was 7 minutes too long! another scoffed.

A third person called the lack of effort "lazy," while another griped that Melania is "simply the worst first lady ever."

However, a fifth person cheered, "This is probably one of the few First Ladies that is getting it done for our children. If you have seen her movie Melania then you know what I'm talking about," referring to her self-titled feature film documentary.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump

No Room For Corey Lewandowski: Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover 'Not Expected' to Get Another Job With Trump After Failed DHS Run

Donald Trump called for Republicans to pass the SAVE Act.

Trump Begs Republicans to Pass SAVE Act 'for Jesus' — As He Urges Lawmakers to Work Through Easter in Bizarre Rant

'Melania' Documentary Mocked at Oscars

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Melania Trump's documentary while presenting at the Oscars.

Melania's documentary about the behind-the-scenes during the 20-day lead-up to her husband's 2025 presidential swearing-in was the topic of a nasty joke by Jimmy Kimmel at the 2026 Oscars.

While onstage to present Best Documentary short, the TDS-fueled late-night host announced, "Fortunately for all of us, there's an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action."

He then jibed, "And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.