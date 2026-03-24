Melania Trump Dragged for Attending Day 1 of Her 'Unprecedented' Global Summit in Washington for Only 7 Minutes — 'Simply the Worst First Lady Ever'
March 24 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's brief appearance at day one of her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit has been dragged as embarrassingly short, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The first lady clocked in a total of seven minutes at the event, departing immediately after giving her opening remarks at the State Department on March 24.
Melania Trump's Very Short Appearance
The inaugural coalition summit brought together representatives of 45 countries "to collaborate on practical solutions that expand access to educational tools while strengthening protections for children in the digital environment," according to a White House press release.
President Donald Trump's wife took the stage at 10:01 a.m. ET and was out of there by 10:08 a.m., according to a press pool report.
The former model delivered a 518-word address, welcoming delegates and telling them that the "key driver" of the summit is to "cultivate the skills young people need to be successful in this rapidly evolving world."
Melania promised, "Fostering the Future Together will achieve this by creating innovative learning programs, advocating for supportive education policies, sponsoring new tech-focused legislation, and building strong partnerships between the public and private sectors."
A Room Filled With 'Extraordinary Human Capital'
While Melania had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance on day one of her summit, her spokesperson said she planned to "host the full session Roundtable at the White House tomorrow."
The Slovenian native's remarks were broadcast live on several media outlets, including Fox News, as Melania delivered a live address welcoming various leaders, diplomats, and tech figures from around the world.
"Nowhere else could such a concentration of excellence be assembled – from AI pioneers like OpenAI, Palantir, and xAI, to tech platforms like Google and Meta, creative engines like Adobe and Microsoft, plus human connectivity through Zoom Communications," she shared about the big names participating.
"This room is filled with extraordinary human capital. Leaders: harness it to elevate your children, to empower your people, and to accelerate your economies," Melania added.
'Simply the Worst'
While Melania looked sharp in a black sweater and tweed blazer as she stood under a giant banner that read "Be Best," critics on X called her the "worst" first lady for her less than 10-minute appearance.
"She stayed exactly 7 minutes then left," one user complained.
"Considering she had absolutely nothing to offer the 'summit,' I'd say 7 minutes was 7 minutes too long! another scoffed.
A third person called the lack of effort "lazy," while another griped that Melania is "simply the worst first lady ever."
However, a fifth person cheered, "This is probably one of the few First Ladies that is getting it done for our children. If you have seen her movie Melania then you know what I'm talking about," referring to her self-titled feature film documentary.
'Melania' Documentary Mocked at Oscars
Melania's documentary about the behind-the-scenes during the 20-day lead-up to her husband's 2025 presidential swearing-in was the topic of a nasty joke by Jimmy Kimmel at the 2026 Oscars.
While onstage to present Best Documentary short, the TDS-fueled late-night host announced, "Fortunately for all of us, there's an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action."
He then jibed, "And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes."