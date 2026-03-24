Anna Duggar Appears to Stand by Convicted Sex Offender Husband Josh as She Flashes Ring on Social Media

Over the years, Anna, 37, has frequently shared photos and videos of her latest litters on social media as she documents everything from bath time and treats to vet visits.

As Radar previously reported, the TLC alum faced backlash on social media as critics accused her of being a "backyard breeder."

One Reddit user wrote, "This will be so bad. She knows nothing about health testing, genetics, basically anything at all. Breeding is expensive," and another added, "That's the absolute last thing she needs to be doing ... now she's breeding canine litters because her own uterus is closed for business?"

It is unclear if Anna or her family has a background in the business, or if she chose to have her dogs tested for genetic or other health-related issues before breeding them.

Her website also claims the dogs are "carefully selected from top European lines, ensuring they have the health, temperament, and structure that make English Cream Goldens so special."