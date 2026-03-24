Anna Duggar Appears to Stand by Convicted Sex Offender Husband Josh as She Flashes Ring on Social Media
March 24 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET
Anna Duggar has not publicly confirmed or denied whether she is still married to her husband, Josh, amid his 12-year prison sentence on a child pornography charge.
However, the mother-of-seven appeared to be wearing a wedding band in a recent video shared to her dog breeding business' social media account, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anna Duggar Flashes Ring on That Finger
On February 17, Anna took to her Golden Groves Pups Instagram to show off three puppies who would be going to their new homes soon.
"Meet Whitaker, Beaumont, and Harrington — three of our handsome little golden guys," the caption read. "We always love hearing what our program means to the wonderful families who welcome these beautiful pups into their forever homes. Maybe yours will be next?"
While she cuddled and pet the playful pooches, she could be seen wearing a simple band on the ring finger of her left hand.
When Did Anna Duggar Launch Her Dog Breeding Business?
Anna reportedly began breeding English Cream Golden Retrievers in 2023 and started Golden Grove Pups LLC in May 2024, according to business records seen by Radar from the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office.
"We are the Duggar family, located in Northwest Arkansas. At Golden Grove Pups, our English Cream Golden Retrievers are more than just puppies—they’re family," the website reads. "Nestled at the edge of the beautiful Ozark Mountains, our ranch provides a safe, loving, and stimulating environment where our Goldens grow up with children, ducks, chickens, turkeys, rabbits, horses, and other animals. This rich socialization teaches kindness, curiosity, and confidence from day one."
Anna Duggar Faces Backlash for Business Venture
Over the years, Anna, 37, has frequently shared photos and videos of her latest litters on social media as she documents everything from bath time and treats to vet visits.
As Radar previously reported, the TLC alum faced backlash on social media as critics accused her of being a "backyard breeder."
One Reddit user wrote, "This will be so bad. She knows nothing about health testing, genetics, basically anything at all. Breeding is expensive," and another added, "That's the absolute last thing she needs to be doing ... now she's breeding canine litters because her own uterus is closed for business?"
It is unclear if Anna or her family has a background in the business, or if she chose to have her dogs tested for genetic or other health-related issues before breeding them.
Her website also claims the dogs are "carefully selected from top European lines, ensuring they have the health, temperament, and structure that make English Cream Goldens so special."
How Long Will Josh Duggar Be in Prison?
Josh, 38, was sentenced to serve 151 months, or 12 years and seven months, behind bars in May 2022. The following month, he was transferred from the Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas.
He was additionally sentenced to 20 years of parole after his release. He is also not allowed unsupervised prison visits with his minor children.
His release date is currently scheduled for December 23, 2032, according to inmate records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.