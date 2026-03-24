EXCLUSIVE: Anna Duggar Accused of Being 'Backyard Breeder' After Launching Dog Business Amid Disgraced Husband Josh's 12.5-Year Stint Behind Bars
March 24 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Anna Duggar faced backlash after launching a controversial business venture as her disgraced husband, Josh, serves more than 12 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The mother-of-seven has been breeding English Cream Golden Retrievers since 2023, according to the American Kennel Club, but critics have accused her of being little more than a "backyard breeder."
What Is Golden Grove Pups?
Anna's business, Golden Grove Pups LLC, was officially launched on May 29, 2024, and is currently in good standing, per business records seen by Radar from the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office.
On her website, she claims their dogs are "carefully selected from top European lines, ensuring they have the health, temperament, and structure that make English Cream Goldens so special" and are socialized in a farm-like environment.
"We are the Duggar family, located in Northwest Arkansas. At Golden Grove Pups, our English Cream Golden Retrievers are more than just puppies—they’re family," their website reads. "Nestled at the edge of the beautiful Ozark Mountains, our ranch provides a safe, loving, and stimulating environment where our Goldens grow up with children, ducks, chickens, turkeys, rabbits, horses, and other animals. This rich socialization teaches kindness, curiosity, and confidence from day one."
Anna Duggar Slammed
However, Duggar critics on social media were hesitant to believe that she had the finances and experience to be more than a "backyard breeder."
The term refers to people who are motivated by money rather than ethics and tend to cut corners, from not doing proper health and genetics testing before breeding to failing to provide thorough vet care. As it stands, cat and dog breeding is already often scrutinized due to the growing amount of animals in shelters as prospective pet owners are encouraged to "adopt don't shop" – and Anna didn't escape online backlash.
One person said, "Oh f--k no, the last thing we need is more backyard breeders," and another added, "This will be so bad. She knows nothing about health testing, genetics, basically anything at all. Breeding is expensive."
A third critic chimed in, "That's the absolute last thing she needs to be doing ... now she's breeding canine litters because her own uterus is closed for business?"
Another Reddit user suggested, "This is probably her attempt to make money with minimal skills," seemingly referring to her lack of work experience prior to Josh's incarceration.
Despite the criticism, Golden Grove Pups shares frequent photos and videos of their puppies on social media and they do not immediately appear to show signs of neglect or poor health. They are often seen getting treats, sleeping and playing.
One of Anna's videos also shows her grabbing coffee on the way to a veterinarian appointment with three puppies in the car.
Josh Duggar's Stint Behind Bars
Anna started her dog breeding business roughly three years after her husband, Josh, was arrested on suspicion of receiving child pornography. In December 2021, he was found guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars.
He was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas in June 2022.
While Anna no longer posts on her old personal Instagram page, she appears to frequently share glimpses of her and Josh's seven children with the puppies on her business' Instagram.