EXCLUSIVE: Anna Duggar Accused of Being 'Backyard Breeder' After Launching Dog Business Amid Disgraced Husband Josh's 12.5-Year Stint Behind Bars

Anna's business, Golden Grove Pups LLC, was officially launched on May 29, 2024, and is currently in good standing, per business records seen by Radar from the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office.

On her website, she claims their dogs are "carefully selected from top European lines, ensuring they have the health, temperament, and structure that make English Cream Goldens so special" and are socialized in a farm-like environment.

"We are the Duggar family, located in Northwest Arkansas. At Golden Grove Pups, our English Cream Golden Retrievers are more than just puppies—they’re family," their website reads. "Nestled at the edge of the beautiful Ozark Mountains, our ranch provides a safe, loving, and stimulating environment where our Goldens grow up with children, ducks, chickens, turkeys, rabbits, horses, and other animals. This rich socialization teaches kindness, curiosity, and confidence from day one."