Duggar Family Ripped For Celebrating Molester Josh’s Birthday Two Years After Scandal

The Duggar family may have forgiven Josh for his molestation and cheating scandals – but fans haven’t! Counting On viewers slammed the family for celebrating Josh’s birthday only years after his shocking scandals.

Anna posted a video of the Duggar family singing happy birthday to the 30-year-old. "Happy birthday Josh! I'm so thankful for the 30 years of life God has given you – I love you," Anna could also be seen kissing and saying, "I love you" to her disgraced husband in the video

Jill and Jessa, who both came forward as victims of their brother’s molestation. In attendance for the celebration were members of the Duggar family – includingand, who both came forward as victims of their brother’s molestation.

On the Duggar Family Official Facebook Page, the family gave a shout out to Josh. They captioned a series of photos of him with his siblings as children, “Happy 30th birthday to our firstborn son, Josh! It seems like yesterday that you made us parents. We are thankful for your continued journey with the Lord and we look forward to many more years and happy memories with you!”

The birthday celebration and wishes have fans in an uproar, as the Duggar family continues to overlook Josh’s past scandals. “Some things are unforgivable,” one fan said, as a second commented, “This guy molested his sisters… those instincts don’t leave you.”

A third fired, “Anna is just brainwashed into not believing in divorce. It’s disgusting that she stayed with him. Actually quite sad.” A fourth commented, “People: Stop defending his disgusting actions. Stop blaming it on his youth. He made sick horrific decisions that SHOULD appall us. Just stop.”

Fans also became upset that Josh was photographed in baby photos with his younger sisters. “The picture of him with the sisters he molested as young children just makes my skin crawl,” a user commented, while a second wrote, “I doubt he had yet known anything about sexuality when this pic was taken, but it's very creepy in hindsight.”

Police reports revealed he was accused of molesting five minor females in the family home as a teen. Jill and Jessa came forward as victims. Their TLC series 19 Kids and Counting was canceled soon after.