Melania Trump Slammed for 'Bizarre' Comments About Barron, 19, 'Needing Nonstop' Supervision — 'Marine One Level Helicopter Parenting'

On the Mornings with Maria segment on January 29, host Maria Bartiromo praised Melania for balancing her duties as First Lady with motherhood.

"Tell us about that," Maria asked, "the challenge of being the First Lady of the greatest country in the world, everyone's pulling at you, but you also have your priority of your family."

Melania responded, "It's very important. You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is. He's an incredible young man; we are very proud of him. Second year in Stern School of Business, and he loves it."

She added: "And this time it's very different, because he's 19 years old and the first time he was 10 years old. He understands politics, he gives advice to his father, we talk about it, so, very different."