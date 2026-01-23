Barron Trump 'Bombarded Secret Sweetheart' With Late-night Messages Before 'Jealous' Ex Allegedly 'Attacked' Her
Jan. 23 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
Barron Trump "bombarded his secret sweetheart" with late-night messages, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a new report, a court in London was informed Trump, 19, allegedly developed a "very close" relationship with a 22-year-old woman in London.
What Relationship Did Barron Trump Allegedly Have With a Secret Woman?
Last January, she called Trump "sweetheart" in an exchange that led to a fight with Matvei Rumiantsev, her boyfriend at the time.
Rumiantsev, 22, was accused of attacking the woman during their relationship, and he testified his ex's feelings for Trump weren't sincere.
"She was frankly leading him on," he claimed to jurors.
The judge reminded him the case was focused on whether or not he assaulted the woman, and any "relationship" she may have had with the Prez's youngest son had no relevance to the case.
This led to Rumiantsev admitting that Trump was not the "root" of their arguments.
"I’m being portrayed as a highly jealous person who loses his temper. I can’t say I wasn't jealous. I considered her actions towards him wrong. It wasn't fair either to him or to me," he shared.
Barron Trump Allegedly Went to the London Police About the Woman
Rumiantsev is accused of assault, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, attempting to pervert the court of justice, and actual bodily harm.
While the woman remains unnamed, jurors heard she was linked to Trump after they met on social media.
According to the report, Trump alerted London police about Rumiantsev's alleged abuse after picking up a FaceTime call from the pair at 2:30 AM and claiming he saw the woman being assaulted.
A transcript for this call shows Trump informed the operator the woman was getting "beat up" and said it was happening on a "video call."
The conversation got tense, leading to the operator asking Trump to "stop being rude and actually answer my questions," for which he apologized.
Barron Trump 'Saved' the Woman's Life
On May 2, an email was sent by Trump to investigators.
In it, he discussed what he saw as being "very brief indeed prevalent." He noted when on the FaceTime call he initially saw a "shirtless man with darkish hair" for "maybe one second," and then the camera flipped to the crying woman.
Trump noted he was "very close" with the woman, and she told him the man had been "giving her difficulty for a long time."
The woman insisted to the court Trump's call and involvement had "saved" her life.
Rumiantsev had his own account of what happened that evening, claiming Trump kept FaceTiming the woman, leading to Rumiantsev finally picking up one of the calls. He admitted the couple had been drinking.
"Throughout the day, she had missed calls from him," he shared. "The U.S. is in a different time zone, so he was calling her in the morning, and then he apparently slept, and then he was calling in the evening. He was quite persistent. It was hard for me not to be jealous. But at that point, on the 18th of January, I was quite used to her receiving calls from him."
The Woman Calling Barron Trump 'Sweetheart' Made Her Ex Feel 'Unwell'
As for why he picked up the call, Rumiantsev said he thought it might calm the woman down, as he figured she wouldn't "behave like this in front of someone else, especially Barron Trump."
Rumiantsev also informed the court that the woman calling Trump "sweetheart" had led to disagreements between them.
"You started calling him sweetheart. I felt so unwell," a message between him and the woman read.
To date, the White House has not commented on the case or Trump's involvement with it.