According to a new report, a court in London was informed Trump, 19, allegedly developed a "very close" relationship with a 22-year-old woman in London.

An ex of the woman who called Barron Trump 'sweetheart' insisted the woman's actions toward Trump were 'wrong.'

Last January, she called Trump "sweetheart" in an exchange that led to a fight with Matvei Rumiantsev, her boyfriend at the time.

Rumiantsev, 22, was accused of attacking the woman during their relationship, and he testified his ex's feelings for Trump weren't sincere.

"She was frankly leading him on," he claimed to jurors.

The judge reminded him the case was focused on whether or not he assaulted the woman, and any "relationship" she may have had with the Prez's youngest son had no relevance to the case.

This led to Rumiantsev admitting that Trump was not the "root" of their arguments.

"I’m being portrayed as a highly jealous person who loses his temper. I can’t say I wasn't jealous. I considered her actions towards him wrong. It wasn't fair either to him or to me," he shared.