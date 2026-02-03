Your tip
Barron Trump

Barron Trump's Online Life 'Shut Down': Melania Steps In To 'Protect' Teen After He Witnessed Female Pal Allegedly Being 'Assaulted' on FaceTime

Composite photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump detailed anxiety her son has about getting out of a car in public view in her film.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Barron Trump's online life has been "shut down" as his mother, Melania, has stepped in to "protect" him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The First Lady's mother bear move comes fresh on the heels of Barron witnessing a female pal allegedly being "assaulted" on FaceTime.

'That Phone Call Changed the Entire Tone'

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump 'feels seen' behind a screen, an insider stated.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, sources claimed the incident involving Barron's friend led to high-level conversations.

"This scared everyone," an insider stated. "It stopped being theoretical and became terrifyingly real."

According to reports, Barron had gotten close with a 22-year-old woman in London after they met online. When Barron believed he saw her getting assaulted over FaceTime when he called her from the U.S., he ended up contacting British authorities to report the situation.

"That phone call changed the entire tone," a source shared. "Once emergency services were involved, nobody could pretend this was harmless teenage flirting anymore."

Barron Trump 'Was Emotionally Invested' in the Woman He Was Chatting Online With

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump had called British authorities after allegedly witnessing a female friend get assaulted on FaceTime.

Court records later detailed the woman's boyfriend was jealous of her interactions with Barron due to their frequent calls and messages.

"It confirmed everyone's worst fears," another source noted. "Barron wasn’t just chatting – he was emotionally invested."

After the tense situation, insiders detailed Melania stepped in to take over.

"Melania shut it down completely," one insider said. "No debate. No negotiations. The answer was simply: this stops now."

Melania Trump Said There Are 'No Exceptions' to Online Friendships for Barron

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was 'crystal clear' with Barron about future online friendships with women, a source stated.

Due to the situation, insiders explained Barron's pursuit of online friendships with women was no longer on the table.

"No exceptions. No loopholes," another insider shared. "Melania was crystal clear."

While those close to the Trump family noted Barron struggles with social interactions in person, he feels confident when he's online.

"Behind a screen, he feels safe," a source explained. "He feels seen."

His confidence came at a cost, though.

"The illusion of safety online is what terrified them," an insider claimed. "You think you're in control – until you're not."

Barron Trump Not Punished for the Online Ordeal

Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump described Barron as a 'confident man' in her film.

Due to the situation, stricter boundaries are now being put in place, according to sources. There have also been lengthy chats about how online relationships can become dangerous.

One source insisted this "wasn't" a "punishment" but rather "protection" as well as a "hard lesson learned."

As Radar revealed, in her new film, Melania, Barron's safety fears are exposed.

According to the First Lady, after an assassination attempt was made on his father Donald's life, Barron became anxious about getting out of cars in public view.

"I respect that," she shares in the movie. "It's his decision."

Melania also gloats over her son in the documentary, describing him as being a "confident man."

At another point, she's seen laughing when CNN's Jake Tapper commented on Barron's height. She also fondly reminisced about swimming lessons Barron took at Mar-a-Lago with her father.

