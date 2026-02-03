Barron Trump's Online Life 'Shut Down': Melania Steps In To 'Protect' Teen After He Witnessed Female Pal Allegedly Being 'Assaulted' on FaceTime

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, sources claimed the incident involving Barron's friend led to high-level conversations.

"This scared everyone," an insider stated. "It stopped being theoretical and became terrifyingly real."

According to reports, Barron had gotten close with a 22-year-old woman in London after they met online. When Barron believed he saw her getting assaulted over FaceTime when he called her from the U.S., he ended up contacting British authorities to report the situation.

"That phone call changed the entire tone," a source shared. "Once emergency services were involved, nobody could pretend this was harmless teenage flirting anymore."