Barron Trump

Barron Trump's Safety Fears Exposed: The Don's Son, 19, 'Uncomfortable' Exiting Vehicles in Public After Assassination Attempts of Prez

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump's safety fears have been exposed in his mother, Melania Trump's, new film.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Barron Trump's safety fears were exposed in his mother, Melania Trump's, new documentary film, Melania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While not a ton was divulged about Barron in the movie, Melania did open up about his reaction to the assassination attempts made on the teen's father, Donald Trump.

What Is Barron Trump Afraid of?

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump's voice is not heard throughout Melania's film.

According to the first lady, after the assassination attempt was made on the Prez's life, Barron became uncomfortable getting out of cars in public view.

"I respect that," she says in the film. "It's his decision."

In other parts of the movie, Melania described her son as being a "confident man." She also was seen giggling when CNN's Jake Tapper commented on Barron's height and fondly reminisced on swimming lessons he took at Mar-a-Lago with her father.

Barron's voice is interestingly not heard throughout the film aside from one muffled piece of audio.

What Did the Film Say About Donald Trump's Other Children?

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is not seen interacting with Donald's other children in the movie.

While Melania openly discussed Barron in the film, Donald's other children also appeared in it.

Melania was not seen interacting with any of them, though, as they only appeared in the documentary at various events with their own families.

Aside from Barron, Donald, and her father, Melania is not seen having exchanges with any other family members at any part of the documentary.

Donald Trump's Reaction to Having to Ride to the Inauguration With Joe Biden

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said having to ride in the car to the inauguration with Joe and Jill Biden would be 'interesting.'

One interesting moment in Melania with Donald is when he and Melania are briefed that they're going to have to ride to the inauguration with former president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill.

"That's interesting," Donald says. "That'll be an interesting drive."

While the Trumps don't say anything negative about the Bidens on Inauguration Day in the movie, he did not hold back on his thoughts when he gave his public inauguration speech.

"From this moment on, America's decline is over," Trump shared, clearly showing his belief that Biden was an incompetent president.

Kamala Harris was also seen briefly in the film right before she and Joe were welcomed into the Capitol Rotunda to see the transition of power from Joe to Donald. Harris, whom Trump defeated in the 2024 election, appeared uneasy and was captured sighing prior to walking through the curtains.

Jimmy Carter's Funeral Was a Focal Point of the Documentary

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Carter's funeral made Melania Trump think about her mother.

Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral was also a focal point of the documentary.

The memorial service took place on January 9, 2025, and Melania was open about the fact the date was significant to her due to her mom dying one year earlier on the same date.

After his funeral service, she explained she was caught up thinking about her deceased and beloved mother.

When she returned to New York City following the funeral, camera crews followed her into Saint Patrick's Cathedral as she lit a candle in memory of her mom.

Melania officially premiered in theaters last Friday.

