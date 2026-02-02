Barron Trump's Safety Fears Exposed: The Don's Son, 19, 'Uncomfortable' Exiting Vehicles in Public After Assassination Attempts of Prez

According to the first lady, after the assassination attempt was made on the Prez's life, Barron became uncomfortable getting out of cars in public view.

"I respect that," she says in the film. "It's his decision."

In other parts of the movie, Melania described her son as being a "confident man." She also was seen giggling when CNN's Jake Tapper commented on Barron's height and fondly reminisced on swimming lessons he took at Mar-a-Lago with her father.

Barron's voice is interestingly not heard throughout the film aside from one muffled piece of audio.