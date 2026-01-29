Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Barron Trump

Barron Still Needs Mommy! Melania Trump Admits Teen Son Requires 'Nonstop' Supervision — After He Secretly Switched College Campuses 'To Live at The White House'

barron and melania trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump has opened up about the responsibility of being Barron's mother.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump has been forced to put her duties as First Lady on hold as she currently has a more important role: first mom to son Barron Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 19-year-old may be midway through his sophomore year at New York University’s Stern School of Business, but he's apparently still a mommy's boy at heart.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Still Watches Over Barron

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Barron Trump
Source: mega

The 19-year-old still needs his mother 'nonstop.'

As part of the big publicity push for her new autobiographical film, MELANIA, the president's wife dropped by Fox Business for a chat with anchor Maria Bartiromo. Among their wide-ranging conversation, Melania, 55, opened up about her need to still watch over her adult son.

"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," Melania confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

The former model did say she and his presidential papa are proud of Barron, and his added interest in politics during Donald's second term.

"You know, this time it is very different, because he is 19 years old, and the first time he was 10 years old," Melania explained, adding that this time in the White House, "He understands politics and gives advice to his father. So very different."

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump's College Life

donald, barron, melania trump
Source: mega

Barron Trump has taken a greater interest in politics during his father's second term.

Barron started his freshman year at New York University in September 2024.

"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child," the president said at the time. "He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."

Barron lived at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan at the time, as his mother reportedly wanted to guide him during his first year in college.

"She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," a source said of Melania. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point… Barron already has his own political ideas. It all needs to be monitored in light of the situation."

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump's Low Profile

melania trump
Source: mega

Barron Trump has moved to a college closer to his mother.

While he now takes classes closer to his parents' White House home, Barron was known to keep a low profile at the Manhattan campus, where former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker said Barron was "sort of like an oddity on campus."

"He goes to class, he goes home," she said in a Vanity Fair story, adding one of the professors said he "doesn't really belong here."

On the other hand, he reportedly socialized with his friends on Discord rather than giving them his phone number.

"If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly, and it'd become a merry-go-round," a source shared. "It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."

A separate insider also noted Barron was "a ladies' man" who was "really popular with the ladies."

"He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive – yes, even liberal people like him," they added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Kristi Noem

'This is Laughable': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Ridiculed For 'Pointing a Gun Directly at Agent's Head' in 'Embarrassing' Resurfaced Video

Split photo of Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Trump with Dementia Dig After Prez Accuses Her of 'Spraying Herself' in Syringe Attack

Melania Trump Has a Mama Meltdown

melania trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump has threatened others over keeping Barron's privacy.

Meanwhile, Melania has taken her protective role seriously. As Radar reported, Melania was livid that photos of Barron from Mar-a-Lago's Christmas celebration were shared on social media by two models.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable. Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."

The staff at Mar-a-Lago reportedly made quick moves to prevent any further leaks of photos of Barron.

"The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private," another insider stated.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.