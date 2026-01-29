Barron Still Needs Mommy! Melania Trump Admits Teen Son Requires 'Nonstop' Supervision — After He Secretly Switched College Campuses 'To Live at The White House'

While he now takes classes closer to his parents' White House home, Barron was known to keep a low profile at the Manhattan campus, where former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker said Barron was "sort of like an oddity on campus."

"He goes to class, he goes home," she said in a Vanity Fair story, adding one of the professors said he "doesn't really belong here."

On the other hand, he reportedly socialized with his friends on Discord rather than giving them his phone number.

"If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly, and it'd become a merry-go-round," a source shared. "It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."

A separate insider also noted Barron was "a ladies' man" who was "really popular with the ladies."

"He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive – yes, even liberal people like him," they added.