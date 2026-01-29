Barron Still Needs Mommy! Melania Trump Admits Teen Son Requires 'Nonstop' Supervision — After He Secretly Switched College Campuses 'To Live at The White House'
Melania Trump has been forced to put her duties as First Lady on hold as she currently has a more important role: first mom to son Barron Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 19-year-old may be midway through his sophomore year at New York University’s Stern School of Business, but he's apparently still a mommy's boy at heart.
Melania Trump Still Watches Over Barron
As part of the big publicity push for her new autobiographical film, MELANIA, the president's wife dropped by Fox Business for a chat with anchor Maria Bartiromo. Among their wide-ranging conversation, Melania, 55, opened up about her need to still watch over her adult son.
"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," Melania confessed.
The former model did say she and his presidential papa are proud of Barron, and his added interest in politics during Donald's second term.
"You know, this time it is very different, because he is 19 years old, and the first time he was 10 years old," Melania explained, adding that this time in the White House, "He understands politics and gives advice to his father. So very different."
Barron Trump's College Life
Barron started his freshman year at New York University in September 2024.
"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child," the president said at the time. "He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."
Barron lived at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan at the time, as his mother reportedly wanted to guide him during his first year in college.
"She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," a source said of Melania. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point… Barron already has his own political ideas. It all needs to be monitored in light of the situation."
Barron Trump's Low Profile
While he now takes classes closer to his parents' White House home, Barron was known to keep a low profile at the Manhattan campus, where former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker said Barron was "sort of like an oddity on campus."
"He goes to class, he goes home," she said in a Vanity Fair story, adding one of the professors said he "doesn't really belong here."
On the other hand, he reportedly socialized with his friends on Discord rather than giving them his phone number.
"If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly, and it'd become a merry-go-round," a source shared. "It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."
A separate insider also noted Barron was "a ladies' man" who was "really popular with the ladies."
"He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive – yes, even liberal people like him," they added.
Melania Trump Has a Mama Meltdown
Meanwhile, Melania has taken her protective role seriously. As Radar reported, Melania was livid that photos of Barron from Mar-a-Lago's Christmas celebration were shared on social media by two models.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable. Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."
The staff at Mar-a-Lago reportedly made quick moves to prevent any further leaks of photos of Barron.
"The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private," another insider stated.