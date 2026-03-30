Joseph Duggar 'Transported' From Arkansas Jail Following Child Molestation Arrest — After Disgraced TV Star Whined He 'Wasn't Sleeping Great' in Leaked Call to Kendra

Joseph had been kept in isolation while in the Arkansas jail to protect him from other inmates who may have wanted to capitalize on his "celebrity status."

The 31-year-old was seemingly abandoned by much of his family while behind bars and was visited only by his attorney.

In a jail-line recorded phone call to his wife, Kendra, on March 20. Joseph detailed his detention.

"I'm in solitary," he confessed, telling Kendra that he spends "23 hours of the day" in "an 8-by-10 area" at the facility. "Pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night," he continued.