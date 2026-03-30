Joseph Duggar 'Transported' From Arkansas Jail Following Child Molestation Arrest — After Disgraced TV Star Whined He 'Wasn't Sleeping Great' in Leaked Call to Kendra
March 30 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar has been released from the Washington County jail, RadarOnline.com can report, where he was awaiting transfer to Florida to face charges of sexually molesting a minor.
But the former 19 Kids and Counting star has apparently gone M.I.A., as he's not currently listed in the Bay County, Florida, inmate registry.
Joseph Duggar Released From Jail
Joseph was arrested on March 18 on charges he allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl while on a family vacation to Florida's panhandle in 2020.
Investigators from Bay County, Florida, were contacted by a detective with the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police Department on March 18, regarding a "report of past sexual abuse" of a then nine-year-old.
The alleged victim, who is now 14 years old, detailed several incidents allegedly involving Joseph that occurred during a family vacation to Panama City Beach.
Joseph is officially charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years or Older.
After several days behind bars, Joseph's file was finally updated to reflect that he was apparently transferred on Friday, March 27.
However, not only is he missing from Bay County sheriff records, officials at the jail told Radar they'd never even heard of him.
Joseph Duggar Has Been 'Abandoned'
Joseph had been kept in isolation while in the Arkansas jail to protect him from other inmates who may have wanted to capitalize on his "celebrity status."
The 31-year-old was seemingly abandoned by much of his family while behind bars and was visited only by his attorney.
In a jail-line recorded phone call to his wife, Kendra, on March 20. Joseph detailed his detention.
"I'm in solitary," he confessed, telling Kendra that he spends "23 hours of the day" in "an 8-by-10 area" at the facility. "Pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night," he continued.
Passing the Time
He did reveal that he has some comfort reading while he waits.
"I've been spending a lot of time reading, uh, reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here," Joseph told his wife, trying to "keep his spirits up" by telling her, "reading the Bible has really been helpful and calming to think about all the situation – situations."
Kendra offered to get him some more reading material, but the line went dead, as Joseph's allotted phone call time was likely up.
Kendra Duggar's Case
Meanwhile, Kendra, who is facing child endangerment charges of her own, is hiding out in an undisclosed location, as she revealed in the phone call with her husband.
"Did you hear that I'm out here with, um, did you hear where I'm at and everything?" Kendra asked Joseph earlier in their call.
Her husband cut her off, warning that he does not think she should reveal her whereabouts. Reports suggested that Kendra was caught off guard at first, before realizing the need for discretion.
"They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private," Kendra said.
The sound of children could be heard behind Kendra, but it's not clear whose they are.