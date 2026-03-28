Kendra Duggar 'Hiding' in 'Undisclosed Location' After Child Endangerment Arrest — As Disgraced Husband Joseph Continues to Rot in Jail on Child Molestation Charges

Joseph was arrested on child molestation charges on March 18, after he allegedly molested a 9-year-old female in 2020.

A standard search of their home led to additional charges of child endangerment against both Josh and Kendra, after investigators reportedly discovered locks on the outside of their kids' rooms.

Kendra was booked and released on bail after about 90 minutes and was whisked away to a secret location. She nearly revealed where she is hiding during a conversation with Joseph, who called her on a recorded line from the jail.