Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joseph Duggar

Kendra Duggar 'Hiding' in 'Undisclosed Location' After Child Endangerment Arrest — As Disgraced Husband Joseph Continues to Rot in Jail on Child Molestation Charges

kendra duggar, joseph duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Kendra Duggar is in an undisclosed location while husband Joseph remains jailed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 28 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kendra Duggar is hiding away at an undisclosed location, RadarOnline.com, after her husband, Joseph, was arrested and charged with sexually molesting a minor.

The reality wife faces her own child endangerment charges, but is free for now, while the 19 Kids and Counting star remains behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Keeps a Secret

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
kendra duggar.
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Kendra was busted on child endangerment charges and released after making bail..

Joseph was arrested on child molestation charges on March 18, after he allegedly molested a 9-year-old female in 2020.

A standard search of their home led to additional charges of child endangerment against both Josh and Kendra, after investigators reportedly discovered locks on the outside of their kids' rooms.

Kendra was booked and released on bail after about 90 minutes and was whisked away to a secret location. She nearly revealed where she is hiding during a conversation with Joseph, who called her on a recorded line from the jail.

Article continues below advertisement

"Did you hear that I'm out here with, um, did you hear where I'm at and everything?" Kendra asked Joseph during the March 20 phone call.

Her husband cut her off, warning that he does not think she should reveal her whereabouts. Reports suggested that Kendra was caught off guard at first, before realizing the need for discretion.

"They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private," Kendra said.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra and Joseph's Children Removed

Photo of Joseph Duggar and family
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Their children were removed from their home after an inspection.

The sound of children could be heard behind Kendra, but it's not clear whose they are.

Joseph and Kendra's four children, ranging in age from two to seven, were removed from the home by authorities following her March 20 arrest — he was already behind bars for the molestation case — and insiders say the children are "100 percent not with the Duggars" at this time.

It's believed that sons Garret and Justus, and daughters Addison and Brooklyn, are being taken care of somewhere else after they were removed by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Article continues below advertisement

Mamma Michelle to the Rescue

michelle duggar
Source: TLC

Michelle Duggar picked Kendra up from jail.

As Radar reported, Kendra's mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, picked her up from jail after her arrest. The Duggar matriarch helped bail her daughter-in-law out of the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,470 bond. Kendra was free again by 6:20 pm local time following her arrest hours earlier.

Article continues below advertisement
READ MORE ON NEWS
kennedy motorcade in dallas.

JFK Assassination Bombshell: Kennedy's Personal Secretary Claims Prez was 'Murdered' in Secret US Government Plot

craig melvin, savannah guthrie, hoda kotb

'Today' Host Craig Melvin Left 'Devastated' After Missing Out on Savannah Guthrie Interview to Hoda Kotb — And Is Sparking Doubts About His Future on Show

In a photo posted on X, Kendra could be seen in the passenger seat of Michelle's car, holding her hands to her face and appearing to wipe away tears.

But even the pickup raised red flags, as many who saw the picture pointed out that Michelle's black vehicle appeared to have "bullet holes" in the driver's side door.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Kendra Wants Distance

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra and Joseph have been married since 2017.

While Joseph continues to rot in jail, Kendra seems to be already laying the groundwork to distance herself from her hubby. A member of her camp is making sure she isn't blamed or connected in any way to Joseph's other troubles.

A spokesperson for the family stressed that the charges filed against Kendra are "totally unrelated" to the felony charges her husband will face in Florida, emphasizing: "She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.