Kendra Duggar 'Hiding' in 'Undisclosed Location' After Child Endangerment Arrest — As Disgraced Husband Joseph Continues to Rot in Jail on Child Molestation Charges
March 28 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Kendra Duggar is hiding away at an undisclosed location, RadarOnline.com, after her husband, Joseph, was arrested and charged with sexually molesting a minor.
The reality wife faces her own child endangerment charges, but is free for now, while the 19 Kids and Counting star remains behind bars.
Kendra Keeps a Secret
Joseph was arrested on child molestation charges on March 18, after he allegedly molested a 9-year-old female in 2020.
A standard search of their home led to additional charges of child endangerment against both Josh and Kendra, after investigators reportedly discovered locks on the outside of their kids' rooms.
Kendra was booked and released on bail after about 90 minutes and was whisked away to a secret location. She nearly revealed where she is hiding during a conversation with Joseph, who called her on a recorded line from the jail.
"Did you hear that I'm out here with, um, did you hear where I'm at and everything?" Kendra asked Joseph during the March 20 phone call.
Her husband cut her off, warning that he does not think she should reveal her whereabouts. Reports suggested that Kendra was caught off guard at first, before realizing the need for discretion.
"They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private," Kendra said.
Kendra and Joseph's Children Removed
The sound of children could be heard behind Kendra, but it's not clear whose they are.
Joseph and Kendra's four children, ranging in age from two to seven, were removed from the home by authorities following her March 20 arrest — he was already behind bars for the molestation case — and insiders say the children are "100 percent not with the Duggars" at this time.
It's believed that sons Garret and Justus, and daughters Addison and Brooklyn, are being taken care of somewhere else after they were removed by the Department of Children and Family Services.
Mamma Michelle to the Rescue
As Radar reported, Kendra's mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, picked her up from jail after her arrest. The Duggar matriarch helped bail her daughter-in-law out of the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,470 bond. Kendra was free again by 6:20 pm local time following her arrest hours earlier.
In a photo posted on X, Kendra could be seen in the passenger seat of Michelle's car, holding her hands to her face and appearing to wipe away tears.
But even the pickup raised red flags, as many who saw the picture pointed out that Michelle's black vehicle appeared to have "bullet holes" in the driver's side door.
Kendra Wants Distance
While Joseph continues to rot in jail, Kendra seems to be already laying the groundwork to distance herself from her hubby. A member of her camp is making sure she isn't blamed or connected in any way to Joseph's other troubles.
A spokesperson for the family stressed that the charges filed against Kendra are "totally unrelated" to the felony charges her husband will face in Florida, emphasizing: "She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime."