EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor Has Infuriated King Charles by Breaking Pair's 'House Arrest' Deal With Dog Walk

Andrew’s appearance follows his arrest on February 19 – his birthday – on suspicion of misconduct in public office, linked to allegations he shared sensitive information with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. He had been staying at Wood Farm after being forced to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor, with preparations underway for his relocation to nearby Marsh Farm, where security upgrades, including fencing and CCTV, have reportedly been installed.

A source close to the royal household said Andrew's outing was viewed as a breach of an understanding reached with King Charles, 77.

The insider added: "Andrew had effectively agreed to stay out of sight – a kind of informal house arrest – in return for the King continuing to fund his private life. Charles does not want to see images of him looking relaxed or happy in public, given the ongoing Epstein scandal, and this walk has caused real frustration behind the scenes."