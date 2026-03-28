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EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor Has Infuriated King Charles by Breaking Pair's 'House Arrest' Deal With Dog Walk

Photo of Prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor has once again left his older brother fuming.

March 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is said to have infuriated King Charles after breaking what sources describe as a private "house arrest" arrangement by stepping out for a highly visible walk with his dogs near Sandringham.

Andrew, 66, was seen strolling for around 90 minutes in the countryside near Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, marking his first public sighting in weeks.

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Andrew Windsor’s Public Outing Sparks Royal Friction Following Arrest

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Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor has reportedly infuriated King Charles by breaking an informal 'house arrest' agreement.

Andrew’s appearance follows his arrest on February 19 – his birthday – on suspicion of misconduct in public office, linked to allegations he shared sensitive information with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. He had been staying at Wood Farm after being forced to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor, with preparations underway for his relocation to nearby Marsh Farm, where security upgrades, including fencing and CCTV, have reportedly been installed.

A source close to the royal household said Andrew's outing was viewed as a breach of an understanding reached with King Charles, 77.

The insider added: "Andrew had effectively agreed to stay out of sight – a kind of informal house arrest – in return for the King continuing to fund his private life. Charles does not want to see images of him looking relaxed or happy in public, given the ongoing Epstein scandal, and this walk has caused real frustration behind the scenes."

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A' Quiet Deal in Place'

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor remains under investigation following his February 19 arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Another insider described the arrangement as a pragmatic solution to a difficult situation.

They said: "There is a quiet deal in place for Andrew to keep a low profile and avoid public appearances, and in return, his financial security is maintained. This was about protecting the institution as much as anything else. By going out where he could be photographed, Andrew has undermined that understanding and embarrassed the King."

Andrew was accompanied by several of his dogs, including two corgis that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II and a number of Norfolk terriers, which sources said have become his primary companions during his isolation. He appeared alone during the walk, which took place in open countryside but within sight of public paths.

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Photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are said to be navigating the fallout by maintaining a 'calculated distance.'

The sighting comes weeks after Andrew was photographed slumped in the back of a vehicle, leaving a police station. Attention has also shifted to Windsor's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, whose whereabouts remain unclear amid increasing scrutiny over her historical links to Epstein.

Meanwhile, Andrew and Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie, 35, and her husband Jack Brooksbank are understood to be navigating the fallout carefully.

A source said Brooksbank is focused on supporting Eugenie while "keeping a calculated distance" from the family's controversy.

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Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The Duke of York denies all wrongdoing and was released under investigation after 12 hours of questioning.

The King is said to be particularly sensitive to the optics of Andrew's behavior at a time when public confidence in the monarchy remains under pressure.

One source said: "This is not just about Andrew – it is about how the monarchy is perceived. Any suggestion that he is carrying on as normal risks undermining that."

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate. He was held in custody for around 12 hours and questioned by Thames Valley Police before being released "under investigation."

The investigation focuses on whether he shared confidential government information with Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Specifically, police are examining emails from the U.S. Department of Justice's recently released "Epstein Files" that suggest he shared briefings on investment opportunities in Afghanistan and Treasury documents. Windsor denies all wrongdoing.

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