JFK Assassination Bombshell: Kennedy's Personal Secretary Claims Prez was 'Murdered' in Secret US Government Plot
March 28 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
John F. Kennedy's personal secretary went to her grave believing the president was actually "murdered" in a political plot, RadarOnline.com can report.
And Evelyn Lincoln was convinced the killing was an inside job orchestrated by enemies within his own government.
Kennedy's Inside Job
Lincoln, who passed away in 1995 at the age of 85, wrote a secret 11-page addendum to her unpublished memoir in which she detailed her doubts that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone when Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
It was discovered by JFK Facts in the JFK Library in Boston.
"She wrote this at the end of her life and never published it," Jefferson Morley, editor of JFK Facts told the Daily Mail. "It's not quite clear why, so I think it's valuable testimony from somebody who was very close to JFK."
Kennedy's confidant concluded that JFK was the victim of a complex conspiracy from within.
"From the catbird seat that I had during my 12 years as John F. Kennedy’s Personal Secretary, I would have to say that, in my opinion, President Kennedy’s death in Dallas, Texas, was a deliberate professional political murder, planned by a group in government who wanted him removed from office," she exposed.
'The Time was Ripe' to Kill Kennedy
Lincoln wrote two memoirs on her life and career with Kennedy, but never revealed her theory. A third, unpublished memoir titled I Was There, contains the addendum, admitting that the details had "smoldered in my mind all of these years."
JFK had his share of political enemies, from Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa to the heads of the Ku Klux Klan. And any one of them could have been the main conspirators.
"It is ironic, I feel, that so many of these factions, who felt so strongly against the President, had their people in or around Dallas at the time of the assassination," she wrote.
"Any one of these factions, I reasoned, could have hired a hit man. I have heard that they come dime a dozen. Likewise, the atmosphere in Dallas at the time was filled with hatred and suspicion. The time was ripe to pull this off."
Kennedy's Enemies were Plentiful
In her notes, Lincoln laid out her reasoning that members of the mafia were hired to stage the death of her boss as a result of his refusal to back an invasion of communist-controlled Cuba.
"The underlying current that ran through all the Mob activity was their inability to regain their massive operations in Cuba after Castro had overthrown the Batista regime," she wrote. "The Mob and extreme right-wing elements, with the assistance of the CIA, together with the Cuban exiles, were constantly conspiring to overthrow Castro."
She went on to explain: "Thus a linkage grew between the Mob, the CIA and right-wing extremists over what they felt was the President’s moderation toward (Fidel) Castro, his civil rights proposals, his drive for peace and the Kennedys’ crusade against organized crime.
"Therefore, it is logical to conjecture that these elements could have formed a conspiracy to assassinate the President."
Evelyn Wasn't the Only One with That Theory
And she may not have been the only conspiracy theorist. Lincoln wrote that Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson "initially maintained that there had been a conspiracy," but then "hurriedly set the wheels in motion to build a case against Lee Harvey Oswald as being the lone assassin."
Lincoln concluded: "There is definitely an intertwining of people and factions in much of the opposition and efforts to 'stop' or destroy the President."
Morley doesn't doubt her.
"This is somebody who knew his (JFK's) world, she lived in his world, and so her testimony is important, and it's also something that she was not trying to exploit in her lifetime," he said.