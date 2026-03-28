JFK Assassination Bombshell: Kennedy's Personal Secretary Claims Prez was 'Murdered' in Secret US Government Plot

Lincoln, who passed away in 1995 at the age of 85, wrote a secret 11-page addendum to her unpublished memoir in which she detailed her doubts that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone when Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

It was discovered by JFK Facts in the JFK Library in Boston.

"She wrote this at the end of her life and never published it," Jefferson Morley, editor of JFK Facts told the Daily Mail. "It's not quite clear why, so I think it's valuable testimony from somebody who was very close to JFK."

Kennedy's confidant concluded that JFK was the victim of a complex conspiracy from within.

"From the catbird seat that I had during my 12 years as John F. Kennedy’s Personal Secretary, I would have to say that, in my opinion, President Kennedy’s death in Dallas, Texas, was a deliberate professional political murder, planned by a group in government who wanted him removed from office," she exposed.