EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor 'Should Have Learned' King Charles' Technique of Controlling Media With 'Kim Jong-Un Style Iron Fist'

But a source close to Windsor – who subjected himself to a car-crash interview with the BBC in 2019 over his Epstein links - said: "Andrew is now kicking himself that he never adopted the same kind of tightly controlled media strategy when he had the chance. He feels he allowed far too much access at the wrong moments, which only made his situation worse."

The insider added: "There is a sense that he believes Charles understood early on that controlling the terms of engagement with the press was key to protecting his image, whereas Andrew was far more reactive. He thinks if he had imposed stricter conditions, limited what could be asked and how it was presented, he might have avoided some of the damage to his reputation. Andrew looks at how Charles managed his public image over the years and thinks he should have learned from that playbook – even if it meant being far more forceful with journalists than he was comfortable with at the time."

In his November 2019 Newsnight interview, the then-Prince Andrew attempted to address his association with convicted sex offender Epstein and respond to allegations of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre.

The interview, conducted by Emily Maitlis at Buckingham Palace, is widely described as a "car crash" that fundamentally damaged Windsor's reputation and led to his withdrawal from public life.