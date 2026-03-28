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Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson
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EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Desperate for Sugar Daddy' As She Continues Sofa-Surfing Existence

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has been allegedly looking for support while living a sofa-surfing lifestyle after disgraced Andrew Windsor's arrest.

March 28 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is said to be searching for a wealthy new partner as she navigates a period of financial strain and social isolation following her withdrawal from public life after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

As we have revealed, Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, has spent recent months moving between high-profile locations including the French Alps, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Ireland, after leaving the U.K. shortly before Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested on February 19.

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is allegedly seeking a wealthy new partner to address ongoing financial strain.

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Once a regular presence in royal circles and London society, Ferguson is now understood to be staying with friends abroad, including at the New York home of Priscilla Presley, as she attempts to reassess her future. The fallout from her association with Jeffrey Epstein and the wider controversy surrounding her former husband has significantly curtailed her public and professional opportunities.

A source close to Ferguson described a dramatic shift in her circumstances.

The insider added: "Sarah's situation has shifted dramatically – not long ago she was being invited into some of the most powerful and well-connected social circles, and now she is finding doors quietly closing, even in the United States, where she previously enjoyed a very warm reception. It has been a profound change for her to process."

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Rebuilding Credibility Through High-Society Connections

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

The former duchess is currently said to be 'sofa surfing' at Priscilla Presley’s home in New York.

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The insider added: "She is acutely aware that her reputation has been damaged and that it is affecting how she is perceived in both social and professional settings.

"In her view, forming a relationship with someone who has significant wealth and influence could help rebuild her credibility and open doors that are currently closed to her, allowing her to regain a foothold in the kind of world she feels she has lost.

"She is essentially on the hunt for a sugar daddy to keep her in the very lavish manner to which she has become accustomed."

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA
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Another insider said about how Ferguson wants to reinvent her image: "She is approaching this as a full-scale reinvention - not just in terms of her public profile, but how she presents herself day to day.

"There is a real belief on her part that refining her image, looking fresher and more youthful, will give her a stronger footing both socially and in any future romantic prospects.

"In her mind, this goes far beyond simply finding companionship. She sees a relationship with someone who is affluent and well-connected as a pathway back into the kind of circles, opportunities and influence she previously enjoyed.

"For her, it is about restoring a level of status and access that she feels has slipped away in recent years."

Ferguson's lifestyle has long been associated with luxury, including regular visits to exclusive wellness retreats such as Mayrlife in Switzerland, where daily rates can reach approximately $16,000.

While she has previously spoken openly about cosmetic procedures, including a thread lift and ongoing laser treatments, sources said she is now considering more extensive interventions as part of a broader effort to reposition herself.

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Financial Pressures Mount as Deals Become Harder to Secure

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson previously visited exclusive retreats in Switzerland with daily costs reaching approximately $16,000.

Financial pressures are also understood to be a factor. Following the closure of her charity and the loss of business and publishing deals in the U.K., Ferguson reportedly sought to secure a multimillion-dollar memoir deal in the U.S., with estimates suggesting she was seeking around $2 million.

However, industry sources have told us publishers have been reluctant to engage, citing concerns over public perception.

One publishing insider said: "There is a clear reluctance within the industry to be associated with anything that might be viewed as profiting from a situation that has caused significant damage to the royal family's reputation.

"Publishers are extremely cautious about how their involvement could be perceived publicly, and that sensitivity is shaping their decisions."

"As a result, opportunities that might once have been straightforward for her to secure are now far more difficult to access.

"The level of interest she would previously have generated simply is not there in the same way, and it has made negotiating a major deal much more challenging than she anticipated."

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