EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Desperate for Sugar Daddy' As She Continues Sofa-Surfing Existence

As we have revealed, Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, has spent recent months moving between high-profile locations including the French Alps , the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Ireland, after leaving the U.K. shortly before Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested on February 19.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is said to be searching for a wealthy new partner as she navigates a period of financial strain and social isolation following her withdrawal from public life after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest .

The insider added: "Sarah's situation has shifted dramatically – not long ago she was being invited into some of the most powerful and well-connected social circles, and now she is finding doors quietly closing, even in the United States, where she previously enjoyed a very warm reception. It has been a profound change for her to process."

Once a regular presence in royal circles and London society, Ferguson is now understood to be staying with friends abroad, including at the New York home of Priscilla Presley , as she attempts to reassess her future. The fallout from her association with Jeffrey Epstein and the wider controversy surrounding her former husband has significantly curtailed her public and professional opportunities.

The former duchess is currently said to be 'sofa surfing' at Priscilla Presley’s home in New York.

"She is essentially on the hunt for a sugar daddy to keep her in the very lavish manner to which she has become accustomed."

"In her view, forming a relationship with someone who has significant wealth and influence could help rebuild her credibility and open doors that are currently closed to her, allowing her to regain a foothold in the kind of world she feels she has lost.

The insider added: "She is acutely aware that her reputation has been damaged and that it is affecting how she is perceived in both social and professional settings.

Another insider said about how Ferguson wants to reinvent her image: "She is approaching this as a full-scale reinvention - not just in terms of her public profile, but how she presents herself day to day.

"There is a real belief on her part that refining her image, looking fresher and more youthful, will give her a stronger footing both socially and in any future romantic prospects.

"In her mind, this goes far beyond simply finding companionship. She sees a relationship with someone who is affluent and well-connected as a pathway back into the kind of circles, opportunities and influence she previously enjoyed.

"For her, it is about restoring a level of status and access that she feels has slipped away in recent years."

Ferguson's lifestyle has long been associated with luxury, including regular visits to exclusive wellness retreats such as Mayrlife in Switzerland, where daily rates can reach approximately $16,000.

While she has previously spoken openly about cosmetic procedures, including a thread lift and ongoing laser treatments, sources said she is now considering more extensive interventions as part of a broader effort to reposition herself.