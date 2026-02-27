The former Duchess of York, 66, previously married to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , 66, was listed as the sole director of the firms, none of which held a significant public profile.

Sarah Ferguson is winding down six of her private companies after the publication of the Epstein files renewed scrutiny of her past contact with the convicted s-- offender – a move insiders described as evidence the disgraced ex-duchess now has barely "nowhere left to run" financially.

The filings to wrap up the enterprises came shortly after millions of documents released by U.S. authorities shed fresh light on Ferguson's communications with Jeffrey Epstein , who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a child and died in 2019 aged 66 .

Records held by Britain's registry of firms, Companies House, show applications have been filed to dissolve S Phoenix Events, Fergie's Farm, La Luna Investments, Solamoon Ltd, Philanthrapreneur Ltd and Planet Partners Productions Ltd.

In the documents released last month, Ferguson wrote in one of her many toe-curling emails to Epstein: "I am at your service" and "Just marry me."

In a further simpering exchange dated 21 September 2011, she fueled rumors Epstein fathered a lovechild by apparently writing to the sex trafficker: "Don't know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy. Sarah xx."

Ferguson followed up with: "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby. It was soooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply. More than you will know."

Many of the emails were sent after Epstein's 2008 conviction, a fact that has intensified questions about Ferguson's judgment over maintaining the friendship. Although she has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, the optics of the correspondence have proven hugely damaging to her and Andrew.