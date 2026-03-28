'Today' Host Craig Melvin Left 'Devastated' After Missing Out on Savannah Guthrie Interview to Hoda Kotb — And Is Sparking Doubts About His Future on Show

Guthrie returned to Today this week to give her first interview since her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, was kidnapped from her Tucson home, and her on-air co-anchor Melvin was gearing up for the highly anticipated event, only to be blindsided when network execs handed the golden opportunity to Hoda Kotb.

"Craig is absolutely devastated he didn't get that interview," an insider told the Daily Mail. "He thought it was his moment with Savannah – and it never even came his way."

Worse, he apparently was never even considered for the coveted job.

"He wasn't just passed over – he wasn't even asked," the insider added. "That's what really stings."