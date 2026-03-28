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'Today' Host Craig Melvin Left 'Devastated' After Missing Out on Savannah Guthrie Interview to Hoda Kotb — And Is Sparking Doubts About His Future on Show

craig melvin, savannah guthrie, hoda kotb
Source: mega,nbc

Craig Melvin felt blindsided when Hoda Kotb was given the assignment to interview Savannah Guthrie.

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March 28 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie's emotional return to Today sparked a different set of feelings behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned, as longtime co-anchor Craig Melvin was shocked to discover he wouldn't be the one conducting the interview.

Now the formerly loyal host is rethinking his role – and his future – with the morning show.

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Craig Melvin was 'Never Considered' for the Interview

savannah guthrie, hoda kotb
Source: nbc

Guthrie gave her first interview since her mother's kidnapping to friend Kotb.

Guthrie returned to Today this week to give her first interview since her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, was kidnapped from her Tucson home, and her on-air co-anchor Melvin was gearing up for the highly anticipated event, only to be blindsided when network execs handed the golden opportunity to Hoda Kotb.

"Craig is absolutely devastated he didn't get that interview," an insider told the Daily Mail. "He thought it was his moment with Savannah – and it never even came his way."

Worse, he apparently was never even considered for the coveted job.

"He wasn't just passed over – he wasn't even asked," the insider added. "That's what really stings."

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'Major Setback' for Craig Melvin

savannah guthrie, hoda kotb
Source: mega

Kotb was previously Guthrie's 'Today' show co-host

Melvin has been part of the NBC family since 2018 and was thought to have received a vote of confidence from the network when he was promoted in 2024 to Savannah's co-host during the show's lead two hours.

The 46-year-old was tapped to take over for none other than Kotb herself, who announced she was stepping away from Today to spend more time with her family, only to recently return amid Savannah's absence.

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Now, Melvin is questioning where he stands at the Peacock Network.

"Craig believed he'd earned that spot. He is the official co-host," the source continued. "So to be left out entirely feels like a major setback.''

Another insider explained: "There's a real sense of confusion. He doesn't understand why he wasn't given the opportunity. Hoda walked away from the seat. It's not fair."

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Craig Melvin's Uncertain Future

craig melvin and hoda kotb
Source: mega

Melvin replaced Kotb and expected to conduct the interview.

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The snub has apparently left Melvin second-guessing his next steps. Ones that could include stepping away from the show himself.

"He thought this was proof he was being taken seriously as a co-host," the source said. "Now he's questioning that.

"The rug was pulled out from under him. He went from confident to uncertain overnight. It's not just disappointment — it's doubt. About his role, his standing, all of it."

Today show reps insisted that "Craig was looped in and fully supportive of Savannah's interview with Hoda," but colleagues are not so sure.

"Right now, Craig's future feels very much up in the air," the insider added. "And that's a tough place to be."

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Savannah's Comeback Set

Today show cast
Source: mega

Guthrie plans to rejoin the morning show in April.

Tensions could come to a head soon. As Radar reported, Savannah has announced she will rejoin the morning show on Monday, April 6. And Kotb was the one to announce it.

"She is coming back to this job that she loves here at Today," Kotb told viewers on Friday, March 28th's show. "We’re glad to say that she will start here, sitting next to this wonderful human being, Craig."

Melvin played his part as well, gushing of Guthrie: "She is not going to let sadness win. Joy is going to be her protest. It is where she belongs. It is where we all want her to be.

"We cannot wait to welcome her back with open arms here in Studio 1A."

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