EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Was Taken After a 'Burglary Gone Wrong' Turned Into a 'Kidnapping,' Private Investigator Claims 

Savannah took an extensive break from her job as Today co-anchor in the wake of her mother's tragic disappearance.

For the past two months, she's regularly shared heartbreaking videos and posts on social media begging anyone with information to contact authorities amid the ongoing search.

Now, she's finally returned to the famed morning show for her first televised interview since the nightmarish scenario began in early February.

"We are in agony. It is unbearable," she said in a preview for the sit-down. "I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."