'We Are In Agony': Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down During First Interview Since Her Mom Nancy's Abduction on Return to 'The Today Show'

Guthrie grew emotional as she told how she's haunted by thoughts of her mother's "terror" every night and she’s still praying the 84-year-old is still alive.

Nancy disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home on February 1, sparking a huge search that has so far resulted in no arrests and no sign of the grandmother.

Guthrie insists herself and her family still hold hope the case will be solved.

She said: "Someone needs to do the right thing.

"We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.