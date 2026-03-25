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'We Are In Agony': Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down During First Interview Since Her Mom Nancy's Abduction on Return to 'The Today Show'

picture of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @today;youtube

Savannah Guthrie broke down in tears during her first interview since the abduction of her mom, Nancy.

March 25 2026, Updated 8:26 a.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie broke down in tears giving her first TV interview since her mother Nancy's abduction.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the anchor, 54, was quizzed by her colleague Hoda Kotb on her return to The Today Show, saying she has been in "agony" for months.

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Haunted By Thoughts Of Mom's 'Terror'

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image of Despite the eerie moment, he maintained the incident 'could be coincidence.'
Source: NBC

Guthrie says it's 'unbearable' to think about what her mom went through.

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Guthrie grew emotional as she told how she's haunted by thoughts of her mother's "terror" every night and she’s still praying the 84-year-old is still alive.

Nancy disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home on February 1, sparking a huge search that has so far resulted in no arrests and no sign of the grandmother.

Guthrie insists herself and her family still hold hope the case will be solved.

She said: "Someone needs to do the right thing.

"We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.

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'She Needs To Come Home Now'

Source: @today;youtube

Guthrie is praying for mom's return.

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"I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

Guthrie said she is "holding onto faith" that her mother will be found, and said despite no sign of her in over eight weeks, said she "still believes."

The Today host was last on the air two days before her mother's disappearance, and has primarily stayed in Arizona to assist the search and be with her family.

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Why Does Guthrie Want To Return To Work?

picture of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @today;youtube

The anchor says she's keen to get back to the 'Today Show' to prove 'I'm still me.'

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She made a return to The Today Show studio earlier this month, and she told Kotb this week that she wanted to return to show that "I'm still me.

"I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope,' she said. 'And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be."

An excerpt of the interview was shared Tuesday, and Today said the full interview will air in two parts on Thursday and Friday.

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image of He emphasized that animals can sometimes detect disturbances humans cannot.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Suspicious activity outside Nancy's home weeks before her abduction is being examined.

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The search for Nancy took a fresh twist in recent days after reports of suspicious activity at her home weeks before the grandmother's kidnapping.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed authorities are examining activity tied to a date flagged during the ongoing investigation.

"We do believe that something occurred on Jan. 11, and that's with the FBI's analysis of the equipment and digital stuff they've done," Nanos said during an interview with KOLD on March 23.

While the sheriff acknowledged the significance of that evening, he did not elaborate on what investigators believe may have taken place.

According to officials, the timeline shift comes after federal agents conducted a deeper forensic review, including digital evidence and technical data gathered from the scene.

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Photo of Chris Nanos
Source: ABC15 Arizona

Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced criticism over the lack of progress in the case.

The latest development comes as pressure builds around the handling of the case, which has now stretched beyond 50 days without answers.

Nanos has faced mounting criticism as search efforts have yet to locate Nancy or identify a suspect.

Recently, Nanos urged that the search for Nancy was far from cold.

"The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way," he said, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Nanos added: "Right now, everything is speculative. We don't have anything in front of us that says, 'this is who did this, and this is why.'

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