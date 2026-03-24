Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Shocking Turn as Sheriff Confirms Probe Into 'Strange Activity' at Her Home Weeks Before Abduction

The latest development comes as pressure builds around the handling of the case, which has now stretched beyond 50 days without answers.

Nanos has faced mounting criticism as search efforts have yet to locate Nancy or identify a suspect.

Recently, Nanos urged that the search for Nancy was far from cold.

"The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way," he said, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Nanos added: "Right now, everything is speculative. We don't have anything in front of us that says, 'this is who did this, and this is why.'

"I just can’t share everything, but I will tell you this: we have some DNA that we think is still workable, and we have to work that.

"And we know the science, and we know we have some labs around this country who are really working diligently to get there with this."