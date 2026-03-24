Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Shocking Turn as Sheriff Confirms Probe Into 'Strange Activity' at Her Home Weeks Before Abduction
March 24 2026, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken a chilling new turn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Authorities now believe something suspicious may have unfolded at the 84-year-old's home weeks before she vanished – raising fresh questions about whether the alleged abduction was planned.
Key Date Identified
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed authorities are examining activity tied to a date flagged during the ongoing investigation.
"We do believe that something occurred on Jan. 11, and that's with the FBI's analysis of the equipment and digital stuff they've done," Nanos said during an interview with KOLD on March 23.
While the sheriff acknowledged the significance of that evening, he did not elaborate on what investigators believe may have taken place.
According to officials, the timeline shift comes after federal agents conducted a deeper forensic review, including digital evidence and technical data gathered from the scene.
Growing Scrutiny
The latest development comes as pressure builds around the handling of the case, which has now stretched beyond 50 days without answers.
Nanos has faced mounting criticism as search efforts have yet to locate Nancy or identify a suspect.
Recently, Nanos urged that the search for Nancy was far from cold.
"The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way," he said, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
Nanos added: "Right now, everything is speculative. We don't have anything in front of us that says, 'this is who did this, and this is why.'
"I just can’t share everything, but I will tell you this: we have some DNA that we think is still workable, and we have to work that.
"And we know the science, and we know we have some labs around this country who are really working diligently to get there with this."
Retired Pima County Sheriff's Detective Weighs In
As investigators dig deeper into the case, a former detective is raising new concerns about how Nancy may have been taken.
Retired Pima County sheriff's detective Kurt Dabb believes Nancy's abduction was far from random and likely involved more than one person.
"I believe there are anywhere between two to four accomplices," he told Parade.
"The logistics of something of this magnitude is too much for one person to handle, in my professional opinion, based on the facts as I know them right now," he added.
He also suggested that the kidnappers had done prior surveillance on her home before she vanished.
Dabb added, "Burglars don't go to burglarize a house with a full backpack. This was a kidnapping."
'No Detail is Too Small'
On March 21, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a heartfelt plea as the search continues.
"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now," the message read, per KVOA-TV.
"We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant," it added.
"We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11," it continued.
"We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom's case - please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key," the family went on.
"We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest," the emotional message read.
It concluded: "Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing."