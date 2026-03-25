EXCLUSIVE: Creepy 'Singles' Wall Spotted Inside Duggar's Kitchen Leaves Fans Outraged After 'Child Molestation' Scandal — 'It Makes My Skin Crawl'
March 25 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
A bizarre "singles" photo wall spotted inside the Duggar family home is sparking outrage online with critics calling the display "creepy," "disturbing," and downright "scary," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unsettling discovery comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding the family following recent child molestation allegations tied to Joseph Duggar.
Wall Raises Eyebrows
In resurfaced footage, a board labeled "SINGLES" is seen hanging prominently in the Duggar kitchen, covered with dozens of photos, many appearing to show young people posed individually or in groups.
The display immediately raised questions about its purpose, with some viewers speculating it resembled a matchmaking system tied to the family's strict religious culture.
One person wrote: "What the f---? It looks like there may be labeled captions or something on those on the left? The further right looks like group photos."
Another simply added: "It is super f------ weird."
‘Makes My Skin Crawl’
Others said the concept wasn't entirely unfamiliar, but that didn't make it any less unsettling now.
"Our church had one of those that featured singles… I remember how proud I felt when mine went up. It makes my skin crawl now," one user admitted.
A second echoed the experience, writing: "My fundie church had a wall of singles & they had every single fundie Christian who believed in the same thing as we did. It was very cringeworthy & when they tried to get me to post my picture & profile I said NO!!!!"
Fans Call It ‘Disturbing’
Critics quickly turned to concerns about consent and control, especially given the Duggar family's history.
"Grosssssss. Ugh, these people are such creeps," one commenter wrote. "The very thought of my child on someone's 'possible breeding partner' wall makes my skin irk."
Another questioned, "How disgusting!! I wonder how those with photos on the wall feel about that or if they even know their picture is there."
"I am beyond disturbed," someone else added.
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‘This Is Actually Scary’
For many viewers, the wall crossed from strange into deeply alarming territory.
"That looks like a wall that a stalker or serial killer would have in their house," one user claimed.
"Seeing this in churches is bad enough, but your house? Their house is not a home," another wrote.
Others went even further, with one person warning: "This is lowkey scary because why do you mean that your picture is on the wall in the Big House??? This is a wall of potential victims!"
Another echoed the sentiment more bluntly: "This is actually very scary."
Joseph is the second Duggar to be charged with sex crimes.
His older brother, Josh Duggar, is currently serving 12 years in prison after being found guilty of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material.
Joseph confessed to his crimes and is expected to face a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12 by an adult.