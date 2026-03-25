Canceled 'Bachelorette' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Slammed for Pocketing Full 'Six-Figure' Salary From ABC After Season Is Pulled Amid Domestic Abuse Scandal

Disney and ABC likely knew Paul was a risk following her 2023 domestic violence arrest involving Mortenson. The arrest was even featured in a recent season of Mormon Wives, which debuted on Disney-owned Hulu on March 12.

However, the visceral scenes of what happened inside the home had not been released in full, and came across as gut-wrenchingly horrifying.

In the video, Mortenson could be heard pleading, "Yeah. See, Taylor, this is all you do. It's the only thing you know how to do, is hurt me."

She continued to throw metal chairs at her then-partner while he begged her to stop for the safety of her young daughter, who was near the path of the flying objects.

The TikTok star eventually pled guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023 and was put on 36 months of probation.

Paul is also currently under investigation for a different assault on Mortenson in 2024, which he reported to the West Jordan Police Department in February.