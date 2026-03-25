Jay-Z Defends Nepo Baby Daughter Blue Ivy, 14, Joining Beyoncé on Tour — 'Not Everything Is Just Given to Her'

The teenager joined mom Beyoncé, 44, on stage for her back-to-back Renaissance and Cowboy Carter tours in 2023 and 2024.

"On the first tour, there was a lot of conversation around her first performance, and she worked really hard to get to that point, but she still wasn’t going for it," Jay-Z said. "She still was going through the motions.

"And then she just started fighting back. I saw her fight, maybe for the first time in her life – like, not everything is just given to her, and everything is easy. She fought for it."

The 99 Problems hitmaker also noted he was protective of which songs he felt comfortable with her dancing to.