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Home > News > Jay-Z

'I Was Really Heartbroken': Jay-Z Admits He Experienced 'Uncontrollable Anger' After Being Accused of 'Raping Teen Girl With Diddy' in Lawsuit

image of Jay-Z
Source: mega

Jay-Z spoke out about the emotional toll of a lawsuit that accused him of rape before it was ultimately dropped.

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March 24 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

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Jay-Z opened up about one of the most turbulent periods of his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rap mogul reflected on the emotional fallout after being accused in a now-dismissed lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs.

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'Uncontrollable Anger'

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image of The rapper admitted the allegations left him feeling intense anger he hadn't experienced in years.
Source: mega

The rapper admitted the allegations left him feeling intense anger he hadn't experienced in years.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview with GQ, Jay-Z said the ordeal took a serious toll on him both mentally and emotionally.

"That whole [lawsuit thing], that s--- took a lot out of me," he admitted. "I was angry. I haven't been that angry in a long time, uncontrollable anger."

He stressed the weight of such accusations, adding: "You don’t put that on someone—that's a thing that you better be super sure. It used to be like that. You had to be super sure before you put those kind of things on a person. Especially a person like me."

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'No Women, No Kids'

image of He emphasized the seriousness of such claims, saying accusations like that require absolute certainty.
Source: mega

Jay Z said accusations like that require absolute certainty.

The 56-year-old, born Shawn Carter, also pointed to the personal code he says he has lived by for years.

"There was a line: no women, no kids," he explained. "You hear those sayings, but those are the things that I took from the street. We lived and died by that. So it's strict for me, like it meant a lot to me."

Despite the emotional strain, Jay-Z said he never wavered in his belief that the truth would ultimately prevail.

"I knew that we were going to walk through that because, first of all, it's not true," he said. "And the truth, at the end of the day, still reigns supreme."

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Family 'Heartbreak'

image of Jay-Z also reflected on his personal code, saying he has always drawn a firm line when it comes to women and children.
Source: mega

Jay-Z also reflected on his personal code, saying he has always drawn a firm line when it comes to women and children.

While he described taking the situation "really hard," Jay-Z previously made clear that the deepest impact was on his loved ones.

"My only heartbreak is for my family," he said in a statement at the time. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down... and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

He added, "I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

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'2026 Is All Offense'

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image of He revealed the situation deeply impacted his family, especially his children, who were exposed to the headlines.
Source: mega

He revealed the situation deeply impacted his family, especially his children.

The 2024 lawsuit was ultimately dropped in early 2025 — something Jay-Z addressed forcefully in a follow-up statement.

"This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere," he said. "The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims."

"I would not wish this experience on anyone," he continued. "The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."

Now, the music icon confirmed he's shifting his mindset moving forward.

"It was just like, 'Alright man, we played enough defense,'" he explained. "2026 is all offense."

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