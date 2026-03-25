EXCLUSIVE: Michelle & Barack Obama's Bold New Business Play — Couple Teams With Steph Curry on Sports Drink Safe for 'Kids' or Spiked With 'Tequila'
March 25 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Barack and Michelle Obama are hopping into the sports drink game, pushing people to stay hydrated with the help of their NBA superstar pal Steph Curry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The power players teamed up for PLEZi Hydration, and while it quietly launched in 2025, Michelle and Steph finally dished about their motivation behind it when the Golden State Warriors legend appeared on her IMO podcast alongside his wife, Ayesha.
Steph & Ayesha Curry Are the 'Key' Behind the Obama's New Sports Drink
"We've gotten to know one another on so many different levels. Barack loves you to death, loves you both, but is excited because we're partners," Michelle raved during the Curry's appearance on March 26.
"Our wonderful new venture PLEZi, PLEZi, Nutrition, and Steph and Ayesha, you guys are the key behind the formulation of our new hydration drink. So glad to be working with you on that," the Becoming author told the duo.
Steph said it was "100 percent" the positive reaction of the couple's children to the beverage that led to his becoming a partner with the former president and first lady on the drink.
"So our kids really gravitated towards all of the samples when we were doing the sampling," Ayesha explained. "And we looked at each other, and they were like, no, they really like this."
Power Couples' New Sports Drink Pairs Well 'With Tequila'
It wasn't just the Curry kids but their parents who loved the products Michelle and Barack offered up when proposing their partnership.
"And then we started to try, and we were like, wait, we really like it," Ayesha spilled.
The cookbook author gushed about how versatile the beverage is, explaining, "When you have something that can be for the kids, it can help you on the court. And then if you mix it with a little tequila, it's nice as well. You're winning," with Michelle cheering on PLEZi as a cocktail "mixer."
That's definitely something people wouldn't want to try with a sports drink like Gatorade, and the Dubs star explained how after his first conversations with the former first couple, he was impressed by "how much time and energy was put into" the drink, which has significantly no added sugar and reduced sodium while including more nutrients and electrolytes as similar sports beverage options.
Steph Curry Said His Sports Drink With the Obamas 'Checks All the Boxes'
Steph said how "excited" he was to bring the drink "into the world of sports in a way," but said that both kids and parents are so much more educated about what's being put in the bottle that "obviously the taste has to be great, but we're trying to check all of those boxes."
"I think, I mean, we're all biased, but I think we accomplished that for sure," the four-time NBA champ said of the product he and the Obamas are marketing.
The item comes in three bottled flavors: lemon-lime, tropical punch, and orange-mango twist.
It's available nationwide through Amazon, and on the West Coast at select Walmart, Vons, Albertson's, and Safeway locations.
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Michelle originally launched PLEZi Nutrition in 2023 as a public benefit company. It started out with a low-sugar, nutrient-dense fruit juice blend of kids' drinks after she championed childhood nutrition and healthier eating habits during her years as first lady.
"I've learned that on this issue, if you want to change the game, you can't just work from the outside. You've got to get inside," The Light We Carry author explained at the time. "You've got to find ways to change the food and beverage industry itself."