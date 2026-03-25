'Last Person to See Epstein Alive' Called to Testify by Oversight Panel — After Female Prison Guard's 'Mysterious Deposit' Moments Before Pedo's Death Raises Questions

Noel was one of two guards previously accused of falsifying records to claim they conducted routine checks on Epstein during the night shift leading up to his August 10, 2019, death.

Members of the committee have plenty of questions for Noel, after Radar recently revealed she may have been googling Epstein the night he was found dead in his cell.

"Due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice, and documents obtained by the Committee, the Committee believes you have information that will assist in its investigation," Rep. James Comer, chair of the committee, wrote to Noel.

If she refuses, Comer is expected to issue an official subpoena to compel her to testify.