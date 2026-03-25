'Last Person to See Epstein Alive' Called to Testify by Oversight Panel — After Female Prison Guard's 'Mysterious Deposit' Moments Before Pedo's Death Raises Questions
March 25 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
The last person to see Jeffrey Epstein alive before he killed himself in his jail cell has been called to spill her secrets before the House Oversight Committee, RadarOnline.com can report.
If former federal prison guard Tova Noel fails to show up on Thursday, March 26, lawmakers have already vowed to hunt her down.
Questions Remain for Jeffrey Epstein's Guard
Noel was one of two guards previously accused of falsifying records to claim they conducted routine checks on Epstein during the night shift leading up to his August 10, 2019, death.
Members of the committee have plenty of questions for Noel, after Radar recently revealed she may have been googling Epstein the night he was found dead in his cell.
"Due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice, and documents obtained by the Committee, the Committee believes you have information that will assist in its investigation," Rep. James Comer, chair of the committee, wrote to Noel.
If she refuses, Comer is expected to issue an official subpoena to compel her to testify.
Noel Googled Epstein Before His Death
Noel was working at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York as a correctional officer for the Bureau of Prisons on the morning of 2019 when Epstein was found dead in his cell.
Prosecutors had alleged that Noel and fellow guard Michael Thomas failed to perform the required 30-minute checks while the convicted sex offender was being held in the Special Housing Unit.
According to an FBI forensic review of prison computer activity, Noel searched "latest on Epstein in jail" at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m. on the morning of Epstein's death. Less than 40 minutes later, Thomas reportedly found the 66-year-old financier hanging in his cell at 6:30 a.m.
The FBI flagged the searches in a 66-page forensic examination of Bureau of Prisons desktop computers used by the two guards. The search for Epstein was the only internet activity highlighted in the report.
Suspicious Bank Deposits
Committee members also want to know about allegedly suspicious deposits she made into her bank account just days before Epstein was found dead.
Chase Bank filed a "suspicious activity report" with the FBI in November 2019 after noticing 12 deposits beginning in April 2018, with the largest – $5,000 – made on July 30, 2019, just 10 days before Epstein's death.
Available records show seven deposits totaling $11,880 between December 2018 and the time of Epstein’s suicide.
Noel had begun working in the Special Housing Unit, where Epstein was being held, on July 7, 2019, only weeks before the financier died.
The DOJ files indicate Noel was not questioned about the deposits during her interview with investigators. Records also noted that she drove a $62,000 2019 Land Rover Range Rover at the time.
One Mystery Solved
One Epstein mystery Noel may have helped solve was the long-standing mystery over a figure captured in blurry surveillance footage outside the Special Housing Unit the night Epstein died.
Investigators said the flash of light – described as an orange-colored shape moving through the hallway around 10:40 p.m. – was likely Noel.
Committee chair Comer told Fox News he's ready to hear Noel's answers.
"No one is accusing her of any wrongdoing," he said, "but we have a lot of questions about Epstein."