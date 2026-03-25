Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks 'Disgusting' Trump and Warns 2028 Will be 'Gone' — After Prez Suffers Humiliating Loss in Mar-a-Lago's District

In response to his loss, Greene took to X the following day to put more salt in his wounds: "Turning your back on your campaign promises, and many disgusting behaviors like calling one of your top allies 'traitor' for releasing the Epstein files and refusing to go along with MIGA, apparently has consequences."

The 51-year-old then noted, "26 is gone" and warned the next election "will be too" if Trump keeps "putting Americans last."

Greene received mixed reactions for her blistering post, as one person went off, "It is just the beginning of MAGA's downfall. Trump won only because of the coalition..." and another added, "Turns out promises aren’t campaign lines, they’re expectations. Break 'em, and the clock starts ticking."

"He doesn't even care anymore," a user suggested. "At this point, it seems like Trump is just getting his family rich..."