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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks 'Disgusting' Trump and Warns 2028 Will be 'Gone' — After Prez Suffers Humiliating Loss in Mar-a-Lago's District

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Marjorie Taylor Greene was quick to mock Trump over his latest loss.

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March 25 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene has called out President Trump once again, this time to gloat over his humiliating loss in a Florida district that includes his Mar-a-Lago residence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, March 24, Democrat Emily Gregory beat out Trump-endorsed candidate Jon Maples in a Florida special election, results that left many mocking Trump, including former MAGA mouthpiece Greene.

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Trump's 'Disgusting Behavior' Called Out

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Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene gloated over Trump's unexpected loss in Florida.

In response to his loss, Greene took to X the following day to put more salt in his wounds: "Turning your back on your campaign promises, and many disgusting behaviors like calling one of your top allies 'traitor' for releasing the Epstein files and refusing to go along with MIGA, apparently has consequences."

The 51-year-old then noted, "26 is gone" and warned the next election "will be too" if Trump keeps "putting Americans last."

Greene received mixed reactions for her blistering post, as one person went off, "It is just the beginning of MAGA's downfall. Trump won only because of the coalition..." and another added, "Turns out promises aren’t campaign lines, they’re expectations. Break 'em, and the clock starts ticking."

"He doesn't even care anymore," a user suggested. "At this point, it seems like Trump is just getting his family rich..."

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Greene V. Trump

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Trump has already labeled Greene a 'traitor' for not backing him 100 percent.

Greene was once a vocal supporter of the MAGA campaign, as she supported every single one of Trump's decisions. However, that all fell apart after the former Georgia Rep. didn't see eye-to-eye with the president on several high-profile issues, including the release of the Epstein files.

The conservative then claimed she and her youngest son had received "death threats" for pushing back against Trump, and when she brought it to the 79-year-old's attention, he apparently "blamed me for the death threats coming in on my own son, has no compassion."

After announcing she was resigning from Congress, Trump took this as an opportunity to label the politician a "traitor."

"We have a lot of people who want to take Marjorie 'Traitor' Green's place," he told reporters aboard Air Force One in February. "Many, many candidates and I have to choose one, and they say whoever I endorse is going to win."

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Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene was once a vocal supporter of Trump and his MAGA movement.

Meanwhile, Greene has already put all of her energy into finding a new candidate to battle it out with Trump: Tucker Carlson, as she recently confirmed, she would love to see the former Fox News personality run for president.

Earlier this month, Greene threw her support behind Carlson and claimed, "Trump doesn't even know what MAGA is anymore and turned it into MIGA."

She raged: "Trump is not America First, he's donor first. Tucker would beat Trump if he ran for President and Trump tried to violate the Constitution and tried to run again for a third term."

The 22nd Amendment, ratified into the Constitution in 1951, does not allow a president to serve more than two terms. However, Trump has hinted he would be interested in running for office again.

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Trump's 'Evil' Decision

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Greene has already pushed for Tucker Carlson to fun for office as he would 'beat' Trump.

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Trump's attack on Iran on February 28 has resulted in backlash from both Green and Carlson, with the 56-year-old calling his decision "absolutely disgusting and evil."

In response, Trump claimed his former supporter Carlson had "lost his way."

"MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things," Trump raged at ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. "And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that."

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel for the pair's fractured relationship, as despite the feud, Carlson claimed he still has love for Trump.

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"There are times I get annoyed with Trump, right now definitely included, but I'll always love him no matter what he says about me," he told Status' Oliver Darcy.

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