Kelly Osbourne's Mystery New Partner Revealed: Pals Claim 'They Were All Over Each Other' at Party Following Shock Split From Fiancé

Insiders claim Kiinicki has been a "shoulder to cry on" for Kelly, and they flew from Los Angeles over to London to comfort her.

And according to eyewitnesses at a showbiz party held in London over the weekend, to mark singer Lily Allen's recent gigs in the English capital, they may well be more than just friends.

A source told The Daily Mail: "They were all over each other all night and were hardly trying to hide it – taking selfies on Kelly's massive tripod with this really bright backlight."

The insider continued: "It was very clear Kelly and her pal share a close friendship, even wearing matching crochet beanies; I mean, they were hardly subtle about it and were chatting with Lily together.

"You can tell Kelly relies on them as they never left her side, and if they ever did, Kelly would follow."