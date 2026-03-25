Kelly Osbourne's Mystery New Partner Revealed: Pals Claim 'They Were All Over Each Other' at Party Following Shock Split From Fiancé
March 25 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has moved on with a new partner following her shock split from rocker fiancé Sid Wilson, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality star, 41, has grown close to a non-binary hairdresser named Kiinicki, 37, since the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne last July.
Kiinicki's Been A 'Shoulder To Cry On' for Kelly Osbourne
Insiders claim Kiinicki has been a "shoulder to cry on" for Kelly, and they flew from Los Angeles over to London to comfort her.
And according to eyewitnesses at a showbiz party held in London over the weekend, to mark singer Lily Allen's recent gigs in the English capital, they may well be more than just friends.
A source told The Daily Mail: "They were all over each other all night and were hardly trying to hide it – taking selfies on Kelly's massive tripod with this really bright backlight."
The insider continued: "It was very clear Kelly and her pal share a close friendship, even wearing matching crochet beanies; I mean, they were hardly subtle about it and were chatting with Lily together.
"You can tell Kelly relies on them as they never left her side, and if they ever did, Kelly would follow."
'Matching Tattoos'
Kelly posted a snap of herself and Kiinicki to her 4.4 million Instagram followers, of herself and the hairdresser in bed together with her young son, Sydney, all wearing nappies on their heads.
She captioned the post: "Little man has conjunctivitis, so we are entertaining him, thank the lord he is feeling better."
On their hands can be seen a set of matching tattoos – a crescent half moon with a tooth – which they got in the U.S., the same month Kelly was last seen with her ex-fiancé on the red carpet at the Grammys.
Radar recently this week how Kelly called off her engagement to Slipknot star Sid during what insiders say is an incredibly painful period following the death of her father.
Shock Break-Up With Fiancé
The pair got engaged during Ozzy's final concert in July 2025, the same month the rock star died.
"Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope. In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared," a source told Daily Mail.
"They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward. Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year.
"Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother, moving ahead," the insider added.
Kelly and Sid's connection stretches back nearly three decades.
The pair first met at Ozzfest 27 years ago, before eventually turning their long-standing friendship into a romance.