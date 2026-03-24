Canceled 'Bachelorette' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Had 'Full-Fledged Meltdown' and 'Stormed Off' When Contestant Questioned Her Domestic Violence Arrest

According to insiders, Paul was on a one-on-one date with contestant Casey Hux when the conversation took a turn toward her 2023 domestic violence arrest, an insider told TMZ.

The question didn't land well.

A source alleged Paul had "a full-fledged meltdown" in response, while another claimed she "stormed off the set" after Hux raised the topic.

Hux's intentions, however, were not described as confrontational.

One insider noted he was trying to understand what Paul may have learned from the situation and how it shaped her.