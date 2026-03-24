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Home > Celebrity > Taylor Frankie Paul

Canceled 'Bachelorette' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Had 'Full-Fledged Meltdown' and 'Stormed Off' When Contestant Questioned Her Domestic Violence Arrest

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Source: mega

Taylor Frankie Paul's time as 'The Bachelorette' lead allegedly unraveled during filming after tensions rose on set.

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March 24 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

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Taylor Frankie Paul's time as the face of The Bachelorette reportedly unraveled behind the scenes long before ABC pulled the plug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claim the 31-year-old reality star reacted explosively during filming after a contestant brought up her past legal troubles.

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On-Set Blowup

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image of During a one-on-one date, contestant Casey Hux asked Paul about her 2023 domestic violence arrest.
Source: mega

During a one-on-one date, contestant Casey Hux asked Paul about her 2023 domestic violence arrest.

According to insiders, Paul was on a one-on-one date with contestant Casey Hux when the conversation took a turn toward her 2023 domestic violence arrest, an insider told TMZ.

The question didn't land well.

A source alleged Paul had "a full-fledged meltdown" in response, while another claimed she "stormed off the set" after Hux raised the topic.

Hux's intentions, however, were not described as confrontational.

One insider noted he was trying to understand what Paul may have learned from the situation and how it shaped her.

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Show Scrapped After Video

image of Sources claim Paul had a 'full-fledged meltdown' and 'stormed off the set' when the topic was raised.
Source: mega

Sources claim Paul had a 'full-fledged meltdown' and 'stormed off the set' when the topic was raised.

The tense moment came just before the franchise was thrown into chaos.

A video later surfaced showing Paul physically attacking her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, while her young daughter was present — footage that ultimately prompted ABC to halt the season entirely.

Disney Entertainment Television confirmed the decision in a statement: "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."

The show was set to premiere just days later.

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Contestant Speaks Out

image of Hux reportedly asked the question in an attempt to understand what Paul had learned from the incident.
Source: mega

Hux reportedly asked the question in an attempt to understand what Paul had learned from the incident.

Prior to the cancellation, Hux — a Nashville-based mechanical engineer — appeared eager about his shot at love with Paul.

In a February 23 Instagram post, he teased his involvement, writing, "Sorry it's taking so long Taylor, but your husband is coming."

He added, "This is my way of saying I'm beyond thrilled and blessed to share I've been selected to be one of [the] men on the TFP's season of The Bachelorette!"

Hux described the experience as "BY FAR the biggest and most unexpected risk [he'd] ever taken," explaining he was searching for "real love" in an "unconventional" way.

"To have the opportunity to see if there is that potential with a woman like Taylor, is worth the risk," he said.

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image of The season was ultimately canceled after a video surfaced showing Paul attacking ex Dakota Mortensen.
Source: mega

The season was ultimately canceled after a video surfaced showing Paul attacking ex Dakota Mortensen.

The controversy surrounding Paul intensified further after bodycam footage from her 2023 arrest re-emerged.

In the clip, Mortensen told officers Paul was "not doing OK," adding, "I can't even tell you the stuff that's happened to me," while showing alleged injuries.

After Paul was taken into custody, Mortensen pleaded with police, asking if he could be jailed instead, saying he just wanted her "to get help."

Paul later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault tied to the February 2023 incident. Several additional charges were dropped, and she remains on probation through August.

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